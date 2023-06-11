Chinese games compete for “going out to sea”: high-quality products have a broad space to open the way – Global Times

Chinese games are competing to “go to sea”: there is a wide space for high-quality products to open the way

China News Agency, Shenzhen, June 9th (Reporter Cai Minjie) The 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industry Expo (hereinafter referred to as: ICIF) is being held in Shenzhen. The reporter interviewed the ICIF and learned that “going games overseas” is becoming a new wind vane of the industry, and the overseas development model of “excellent games open the way” is becoming the consensus of Chinese game companies.

At this ICIF, Sanqi Mutual Entertainment exhibited products released overseas such as “Douluo Dalu: Showdown of Soul Masters” and “Song of Cloudshang City”. According to the data from Sensor Tower, a third-party organization, after the launch of “Song on the Cloud” in the Korean market, it will become the mobile game product with the highest revenue in the Korean market by overseas publishers in 2022.

The “2022 Report on China‘s Games Going Overseas” shows that in 2022, the size of the global game market will decline. Judging from the performance in recent years, game companies are more or less facing challenges, but the long-term positive trend has not changed. At present, overseas markets have become the focus of competition among Chinese game companies.

At this ICIF, NetEase’s game exhibition area displayed overseas game products such as the martial arts-style action competitive game “Eternal Tribulation”. By restoring the image of the Chinese weapon nunchaku and Bruce Lee, the spirit of Chinese martial arts was spread through the game channel. According to reports, NetEase Games has released more than 140 games in more than 200 countries and regions around the world, allowing overseas game lovers to understand and learn Chinese culture through games.

“Since 2018, the proportion of Netease game overseas revenue has always exceeded 10% of the total game revenue. At present, we are also deploying offices and studios in major game development and distribution markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan.” Netease Games Exhibition Area The person in charge said that now seeing well-known companies entering the field of mobile games one after another, with the increasingly fierce competition for manufacturers’ masterpieces, it is even more necessary to provide high-quality products and service experience, so as to gain long-term attention and support from users.

In 2012, Sanqi Mutual Entertainment established a global operation strategy. At present, the company has launched “fist” products in key markets such as Japan and South Korea. Ye Guoying, vice president of the brand, introduced that Chinese games have a very broad space for development in overseas markets, especially with the rapid development of China‘s game industry and the improvement of technological levels, more and more excellent games have achieved success in overseas markets.

Ye Guoying said that the US mobile game market is still the main source of overseas income for Chinese game companies. From the perspective of development potential, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America have great potential.

When Chinese games going overseas has become a must for more and more companies, how to grasp the opportunities to go overseas and achieve growth amid fierce competition has become the focus of Chinese game manufacturers. Ye Guoying said that the first is to improve product quality. For players, the quality of products is always the most concerned point; then conduct more in-depth research on various markets, such as local policies, cultural customs, player preferences, etc., according to the conditions of different markets, “adapt measures to local conditions” to develop products distribution and operation.

“No matter how the market changes, we believe that high-quality and fun games will always be loved by players.” According to the person in charge of the Netease game exhibition area, “games going overseas” must first consider the language, culture and catalyst habits of the local user population. , at the same time, according to the characteristics of overseas platforms, build content and social ecology suitable for their own products.

“With the development of new markets and the continuous deepening of globalization, various products will also receive attention and inspection from the world. How to establish a positive brand image and industry perception through the quality of the product itself and the operation mode is the key to all’ Going overseas is a common challenge faced by game manufacturers.” The person in charge of the NetEase game exhibition area said that he will continue to output rich and interesting innovative content, uphold the spirit of craftsman to continuously polish the game, and respect the opinions of game lovers, so as to win the love of players. with recognition.

