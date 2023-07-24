Chinese ghost town with luxury mansions occupied by farmers

Cattle wander among abandoned villas in a suburb of Shenyang in China‘s northeastern Liaoning province. Jade Gao/AFP via Getty Images

Chinese farmers have moved to abandoned villas in China to grow crops and raise livestock.

Farm animals can be seen roaming around the derelict settlement, according to AFP news agency.

“Only ghosts can dwell here,” one person wrote on China‘s Twitter-like Weibo.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

An abandoned town full of half-finished villas in northeast China has found a new life: Farmers have occupied them and are using the ghost town to grow crops and raise cattle, the reports AFP.

Chinese real estate giant Greenland Group started building the State Guest Mansions in a suburb of Shenyang in 2010, AFP reports. The exclusive project in China‘s northeastern province of Liaoning was set to include 260 European-style villas that would house the city’s super-rich.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings.

Change privacy settings

The project was abandoned two years later, as reported by AFP.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings.

Change privacy settings

read too

Not because of the economic miracle: The Chinese economy is doing much worse than everyone thinks

The half-completed villas are now farmed by local farmers who plow the land and plant crops on the overgrown lawns of the abandoned villas. The desolate homes stand unfinished and unpainted, like crumbling tombstones that litter the vast wasteland.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings.

Change privacy settings

The ghost town isn’t home to multi-millionaires, but a multitude of cattle and farm animals that roam outside the European-style mansions.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings.

Change privacy settings

The interiors of the buildings also look post-apocalyptic, like shots straight out of The Last of Us. The models, which show what this settlement was intended to be — a lush haven for China‘s nouveau riche — still sit in a now-decaying condo-sales building on the sprawling property.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings.

Change privacy settings

A farmer named Guo, 45, who has moved to the ghost town, told AFP that the settlement was probably abandoned “because of the corruption of the authorities”.

“They stopped funding and cracked down on uncontrolled developments, so the project was only half completed,” Guo told AFP.

“These houses could have sold for millions, but the rich didn’t even buy one of them,” Guo added.

These semi-finished villas also caught the attention of some people on China‘s Twitter-like social media platform Weibo attracted. Some Weibo commenters wondered why the government hadn’t done anything or taken over the country.

“This place has been abandoned for so many years,” wrote one Weibo user. “Only ghosts can live here!” wrote another Weibo user.

Shenyang’s haunted mansions are just one of many “rotting” real estate projects in China’s urban landscape

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings.

Change privacy settings

during the collapse of Evergrande the real estate giant halted construction on many of its projects after falling into a monumental debt crisis.

Dies solved with the Chinese government apprehension from that progress at Large-scale projects that take up large parts of urban land, could falter. Evergrande is with more than $300 billion in debt and that was in October 2021 most indebted companies in the world.

And it wasn’t just the Evergrande implosion that put Chinese real estate projects at risk of never being built. People who want to buy a property or buy their first house in China run the risk that they “rotten houses” are confronted, ie with projects being abandoned halfway through construction.

Social media sites like Douyin, China‘s version of TikTok, are rife with videos of people squatting in abandoned apartment buildings. Some videos show people who their bedsteads into semi-finished dwellings push and their meals in makeshift kitchens as they have no choice but to live in unfurnished apartments.

If abandoned en masse, much like the government guest apartments in Shenyang, these mega-projects can become – or worse – ghost areas become ghost towns.

Li Gan, Wirtschaftsprofessor an der Texas A&M University und Direktor des Survey and Research Center for China Household Finance an der Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in Chengdu, explained to Business Insider in October 2021that ghost towns are “a uniquely Chinese phenomenon”: A mismatch between falling demand and oversupply has led to these abandoned condominiums popping up all over China.

“They built a glut and then sold it. That’s the reason for the vacancies,” Gan told Insider.

Greenland Group officials did not immediately respond to a request from Business Insider.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings.

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

