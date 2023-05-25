Home » Chinese hackers have spied on critical infrastructure
Chinese hackers have spied on critical infrastructure

The Microsoft experts warned that the group called “Volt Typhoon” could develop capabilities to disrupt the communications infrastructure between the US and Asia in future crises. According to Microsoft, the hacker group has been active since at least 2021 and has targeted communications, manufacturing, energy, transportation, construction, information technology, education, and government, among others.

