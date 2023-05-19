Chinese in Europe, Geely third shareholder of Aston Martin

Another Chinese flag planted in the heart of car Europe. With an investment of 269 ​​million euros, the group Geely becomes the third largest shareholder of Aston Martin, British manufacturer of one of the most exclusive and noble luxury sports cars. The operation. which sees the transfer of a share of the 17%, provides for the purchase of approximately 48 million euros in ordinary shares held by the main shareholder, the investment company led by the Canadian billionaire and president at Aston Martin, Lawrence Stroll.

For this first tranche, the payment of 3.35 pounds for each share (about 3.85 euros at the current exchange rate), against a listing on the London Stock Exchange around 2.31 pounds (about 2.65 euros). At the same price, Geely has already subscribed to a second tranche worth over 32 million euros. Thanks to this operation, the Dragon also becomes a member of the board of directors

“Geely Holding sees huge potential for Aston Martin’s long-term growth and success,” Stroll explained. With them we will get a deep understanding of the strategic market growth that China represents, as well as the opportunity to access their range of technologies and components.”

From custom-built cars to London taxis

The Chinese group Geely, which in 2022 was the sixteenth manufacturer worldwide, is already present in Europe with the brands Lotus, Volvo, Polestar, Smart, Lynk&co and Levc still British company that produces the famous London taxis which are now also plug-in hybrids. Then there are the electric SUVs Zeekri.

The Dragon and the English attraction

Geely with Aston Martin aims to repeat the successes of another Dragon group, the Saiac Motorwhich has relaunched another historic English brand, Day Mg. Only in Italy, from January to April 2023 have they been well 7.828 the Mg registered, a number that compared with the 1,764 cars registered in the first quarter of 2022 represents a 343.76% growth.

In practice, the sales of spider which belong to the Chinese giant are more than quadruplicate in a year. MG has a long Chinese history behind it: in 2005 the brand had been spun off from Rover and sold to Nanjing automobile corporation (NAC). Already after two years some models with the Mg brand are starting to leave the Chinese factories but at the end of the year Nac itself was absorbed by Saiac, which has overseen its relaunch in recent years.