Not just premium. The rampant Chinese company Nio, listed in New York, Hong Kong and from May 20 in Singapore, born only in 2014, plans to contribute to the planned invasion of Chinese brands in Europe on the electric car front, where technological development is unrivaled. also with a new mass-market brand starting in 2024. The launch will take place a few months after the debut on the domestic market.

The brand, which has been talked about since last year and which does not yet have a name, will focus on smaller cars than the ones Nio is about to launch in Europe. The Shanghai carmaker will bet on European markets that have high mass-market sales, rather than Germany, where premium brands BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi are still too strong. Then it will start from France, Italy and Spain.

The premium landing in Northern Europe

Last Friday Nio announced the arrival on the German, Dutch, Danish and Swedish markets, the second phase after its debut in Norway last year. “Serving users in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden is an important step in realizing Nio’s 2025 plan – said founder, president and CEO William Li – but also to offer our unique user experience in multiple countries around the world. . Our products, the revolutionary battery charging and replacement services (in the appropriate battery swap stationed), together with truly innovative and flexible subscription models, will change the landscape of electric vehicles ».

Starting with the ET7 flagship, already arriving in the next few days (deliveries will begin on October 16), Nio’s strategy includes two other new models derived from the NT2 platform, namely the EL7 midsize smart electric suv and the ET5 smart electric sedan. , whose deliveries will start in January and March 2023 respectively.

All models for Europe are based on the chargeable, swappable, upgradeable (CSU) architecture which allows for both recharging and battery replacement – both for in-use swapping of vehicles such as Battery as a Service (BaaS) and upgrade – with the continuing opportunity to benefit from the latest technology or the flexibility to upgrade battery capacity. Equipped with Nio’s latest Banyan intelligent system, the models for Europe feature full-stack technology that encompasses the processing platform, operating system, vehicle hardware, algorithms and intelligent applications. And a continuous evolution is expected through Over the Air (OtA) updates.