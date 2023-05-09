Chinese investments in Europe declined significantly

A focus of major projects are batteries that are needed for electric cars. According to the study, so-called greenfield investments, in which Chinese companies set up subsidiaries abroad or build new production facilities, are now at the forefront – with a total of 4.5 billion euros and mainly battery factories. For the first time since 2008, they are more important than takeovers and mergers. These totaled 3.4 billion euros, the lowest level since 2011. “Greenfield investments are less strictly regulated than controversial acquisitions in the critical infrastructure or technology sector,” said Merics chief economist Max Zenglein. Economics Minister Robert Habeck is pursuing a more restrictive course towards China than his predecessors.