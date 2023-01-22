MILANO – The Chinese New Year celebrations begin, but theyear of the rabbit in reality it is a feast for wolves, given that after months of prolonged lockdowns the Chinese are back to get married, travel and shop for two weeks, from 22 January to 5 February.

The midnight celebration event has a huge audience resonance (it’s the second most watched on TV around the world every year, beaten only by Queen Elizabeth’s funeral) and is celebrated with a series of events worth 1.41 billion inhabitants in the mother country, and by many others who reside abroad.