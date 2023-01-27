Chinese people buy it during the Spring Festival!After praising Chinese workers for being able to work until 3 a.m., Musk praised Chinese competitors

Musk has shown great appreciation for Chinese companies and workers. Asked about Tesla’s competitors on Wednesday’s earnings call, Musk responded by saying he respected Chinese auto companies, calling China the most competitive market in the world.

“They work the hardest and are the smartest,” he said, “so we guess there might be some companies in China that have the best chance of being second only to Tesla.” Musk didn’t name any specific companies. .

Tesla CEO Musk had previously highly praised the industriousness of Chinese workers. Musk said, “I think there will be some very powerful companies in China. There are a lot of super talented and hardworking people in China. The belief in karma is very strong.”

“Not only do they (Chinese workers) work late into the night, they work until 3 a.m., and they don’t even leave the factory, whereas in the US, people try not to go to work.”

Of course, Tesla’s sales in China are also quite good, which may be an important reason why Musk is very happy. According to the Shanghai Securities News, “The lowest price in history, a down payment of 35,000, and a new car will be driven home.” During the Spring Festival, many Tesla stores played the slogan “The Spring Festival is not closed, welcome to make an appointment for a test drive” to attract customers.

Some stores have launched a test drive lucky draw. Those who come to the store during the Spring Festival and take pictures and share them on social platforms can participate in a lucky draw. A Tesla salesperson in Pudong, Shanghai, said that after Tesla’s price cuts, the number of customers visiting the store surged. In order to strike while the iron was hot, the store was not closed during the Spring Festival, and employees took shifts. “The passenger flow during the Spring Festival this year is much better than last year, and all the employees in our store will return to work by the fourth day of the new year at the latest,” said a salesman at a Tesla store in Changning, Shanghai.