Title: Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee Holds Meeting to Deploy Economic Work and Boost Investor Confidence

Subtitle: Meeting Highlights the Need for Timely Adjustment of Real Estate Policies, Cultivation of Strategic Emerging Industries, and Protection of People’s Livelihood

Date: July 24, 2021

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee recently conducted a meeting to analyze and discuss the current economic situation and deploy economic work for the second half of the year. Presided over by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, the meeting emphasized the need to address new challenges and difficulties in the economic operation and ensure continuous improvement and stable growth. Here are the key points discussed during the meeting:

1. Boosting Investor Confidence: The meeting highlighted the importance of energizing the capital market to restore investor confidence. This move aims to maintain the stabilty and smooth flow of China-Europe freight trains, which plays a crucial role in foreign trade and investment.

2. Timely Adjustment of Real Estate Policies: The meeting underlined the significance of adapting to major changes in the real estate market’s supply and demand relationship. It stressed the need to adjust and optimize real estate policies promptly, using city-specific policies to cater to residents’ housing needs. The focus should be on meeting rigid and improved housing demands while promoting the stable and healthy development of the real estate market.

3. Cultivating Strategic Emerging Industries: The meeting highlighted the importance of accelerating the cultivation and growth of strategic emerging industries. This measure aims to create more pillar industries and promote the deep integration of the digital economy with advanced manufacturing and modern service industries. Additionally, the safe development of artificial intelligence and the standardized, healthy, and sustainable development of platform companies were emphasized.

4. Protecting People’s Livelihood and Stabilizing Employment: The meeting stressed the need to prioritize the protection of people’s livelihoods by taking a strategic approach to employment stability. It called for efforts to expand the middle-income group, strengthen the protection and quality improvement of cultivated land, consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, and comprehensively promote rural revitalization. Ensuring energy and electricity supply during peak summer and preventing major safety accidents were also emphasized.

5. Focus on Expanding Domestic Demand and Preventing Risks: The meeting emphasized the importance of expanding domestic demand to boost economic growth and confidence. Policies and measures were discussed to increase residents’ income and drive effective supply through terminal demand. The meeting also called for government investment to play a driving role in boosting economic growth. It emphasized the need to prevent and resolve risks, both domestically and internationally, along with maintaining the basic stability of the RMB exchange rate.

6. Improving the Competitiveness of State-owned Enterprises and Development Environment for Private Enterprises: The meeting stressed the significance of enhancing the core competitiveness of state-owned enterprises and optimizing the overall development environment for private enterprises. It called for the rectification of arbitrary fees, fines, and apportionments, as well as solving the problem of government arrears. The meeting underlined the need to establish a normalized communication mechanism with enterprises and encourage them to venture, invest, and take risks, thereby creating more market opportunities.

In conclusion, the meeting emphasized the importance of timely policy adjustment, boosting investor confidence, expanding domestic demand, and protecting people’s livelihoods. These measures, combined with the cultivation of strategic emerging industries and improvement in the competitiveness of state-owned and private enterprises, aim to ensure stable economic growth and improve the overall well-being of the Chinese people.