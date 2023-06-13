Chip: Arm in talks with Intel for Nasdaq IPO

Arm, the chip design firm backed by SoftBank Group, is in talks with potential strategic investors, including Intel, about building one of the biggest IPOs of 2023. The British firm has reportedly also been in talks with other companies about a potential stake in the deal, according to anonymous sources.

The negotiations are still in an early stage and may not materialize. It is not yet clear how much will be invested in Arm or what the structure of the deal will be. Representatives from Intel and Arm declined to comment.

Shares of SoftBank rose as much as 7.7% in Tokyo on Tuesday. Arm is aiming to raise up to $10 billion from its New York listing, expected later this year, despite repeated calls from the British government to bring the tech giant back home to London, where it was once listed.

The appeal of higher tech valuations and a larger investor base in the US ultimately won out for Arm, which is expected to list on the Nasdaq.