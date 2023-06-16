Chip giant Intel is investing 4.2 billion euros in Wroclaw

In chip manufacturing, a distinction is made between wafer factories and semiconductor assembly and test facilities. Large silicon disks (“wafers”) on which the integrated circuits are located are produced in the wafer factories. Intel operates such “wafer fabs” in the USA, Ireland and Israel, among others. A wafer fab is also planned in Magdeburg. In an assembly and test plant, as is now planned in Breslau, the chips are cut out of the wafer, then packed in a kind of housing with the necessary interfaces (“packaging”) and finally tested before they are installed in computers, cars or other devices installed.