Samsung is going to “decisive battle” TSMC on advanced process chips.

According to Yonhap News Agency, on October 3, Samsung Electronics held the “Samsung Foundry Forum & SAFE Forum” in Silicon Valley, California, USA. Samsung’s chip foundry department said on the forum that it will start producing 2nm process chips in 2025, and then start producing 1.4nm process chips in 2027. It is understood that TSMC also planned to mass-produce 2nm chips in 2025.

If the “2nm decisive battle” is still a few years away, then the “3nm war” between Samsung and TSMC is on the verge of breaking out. In June of this year, Samsung Electronics announced that the company had begun mass production of 3nm chips. And TSMC N3 (ie 3nm) chips are also expected to be mass-produced in the second half of this year.

Why are head chip foundries increasing their advanced manufacturing processes under the “cold consumer electronics winter”? Samsung actively promotes the research and development of advanced processes, and can it break the situation that TSMC is far ahead in the chip foundry market?

The advanced chip battle between Samsung and TSMC

At present, the global chip foundry market is dominated by TSMC and Samsung, among which TSMC has an obvious dominant position.

According to a report released by TrendForce, a market research firm, in the second quarter of 2022, the top ten wafer (wafer is the carrier of chips) foundry companies in the world ranked top five in terms of revenue: TSMC, Samsung, and UMC. , GF and SMIC. Among them, TSMC occupies 53.4% ​​of the market share, and Samsung occupies 16.5% of the market share, and the two together account for 70% of the chip foundry industry.

Although Samsung is still a long way from TSMC in terms of overall market share, Samsung is catching up fiercely on 4nm/5nm advanced process chips.

According to Counterpoint data, in the first quarter of 2022, in the global 4nm/5nm smartphone chip market, TSMC won 40% of the market share, while Samsung won the remaining 60%. Its market share in the field of high-end chips for mobile phones has “overtaken”, which means that Samsung has begun to catch up with TSMC in advanced manufacturing processes.

At the end of June 2022, Samsung Electronics announced that the company has begun mass production of 3nm chips based on the GAA transistor (Gate-All-Around FET, full-surround gate) structure. According to the “Economic Observer” report, at the 2022 World Semiconductor Conference held in August this year, Chen Fang, deputy director of TSMC (China) Co., Ltd., said that the company’s 3nm chips will be mass-produced in the second half of this year. (High-performance computing) customer delivery, if customers with mobile phones want to use 3nm chips, products will be available next year.

It can be seen that in the manufacture of 3nm chips, Samsung achieved a “rush run”. Samsung’s production plan for 2nm chips and 1.4nm chips can also be regarded as a “declaration of war” against TSMC, because some industry views believed that Samsung’s mass production of 2nm chips will be later than TSMC’s progress, and according to Samsung’s this time According to the disclosed plan, the production progress of the company’s 2nm chips will not be slower than that of TSMC.

According to a previous research report by Southwest Securities, TSMC’s 2nm chips are expected to be mass-produced in 2025, and the progress is expected to be ahead of rivals Samsung and Intel. TSMC’s 2nm chip will use the nanosheet architecture for the first time. Compared with the N3E (upgraded 3nm) process, the frequency can be increased by 10% to 15% under the same power consumption. At the same frequency, the power consumption is reduced by 25% to 30%.

However, while speed is important, so is the maturity of the technology. The Snapdragon 8 released by Qualcomm using Samsung’s 4nm process has fallen into a “power crisis”, which led to the subsequent “upgrade version” of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ using TSMC’s 4nm process. Therefore, for Samsung, the road to compete with TSMC for advanced process chip orders is not destined to be smooth.

“Consumer Electronics Winter”, why expand investment?

It is understood that TSMC and Samsung’s 5nm and below advanced process chips are mainly used in consumer electronics fields such as mobile phones. TSMC’s financial report shows that in the second quarter of 2022, 38% of the company’s foundry revenue came from the mobile phone field, and 43% of its revenue came from the HPC field.

But at present, the world has entered the “winter of consumer electronics”, and the sales of mobile phones, notebook computers and other products are not optimistic.

According to a report released by Counterpoint, the global smartphone shipments in the second quarter of 2022 were 295 million units, a year-on-year decrease of 9% and a month-on-month decrease of 10%. This is the first time since the outbreak of the epidemic in early 2020 that quarterly shipments have fallen below 300 million units.

The market research agency Canalys reported that global notebook computer shipments in the second quarter of 2022 were 54.5 million units, down 18.6% year-on-year, and have declined for three consecutive quarters.

However, in this context, Samsung and TSMC have chosen to expand their investment in advanced process chips. Despite the current global economic downturn, Samsung plans to more than triple the production capacity of its advanced chips by 2027 to meet strong demand, according to media reports. According to the Financial Associated Press in June this year, TSMC will spend NT$1 trillion to expand its 2nm production capacity in Taichung.

Why do head chip foundries still have to buck the trend to expand production capacity under the “cold consumer electronics winter”? Perhaps because this “cold winter” has a limited impact on the sales of advanced process chips.

According to market research firm Strategy Analytics, from 2022, high-end smartphones (wholesale prices greater than $300) will replace mid-range phones ($100-$190) as the price range with the highest smartphone sales. Between 2022 and 2027, the premium smartphone market will account for 33% to 36% of global smartphone sales and 73% to 75% of global smartphone wholesale revenue.

It can be seen that the global mobile phone “high-end” trend is obvious, and high-end mobile phones are an important usage scenario for advanced process chips. Under the background that the proportion of high-end machines continues to rise, advanced process chips are expected to resist the invasion of “consumer electronics winter”.

Judging from the actual situation this year, advanced process chips have not been affected much by the decline in sales in the mobile phone and notebook computer markets. In the second quarter of 2022, TSMC achieved revenue of NT$534.141 billion (approximately RMB 119.8 billion), a year-on-year increase of 43.5%, and achieved a net profit of NT$237 billion (approximately RMB 53.1 billion), a year-on-year increase of 76%. a record high.

According to TSMC, in the second quarter of the foundry revenue, 5nm process accounted for 21%, 7nm accounted for 30%, and the total accounted for more than half. It can be seen that even if the sales of consumer electronics products decline, the demand for advanced process chips is still strong.

According to TSMC’s previous disclosure, mobile phones equipped with 3nm chips will come out as soon as 2023. With the mass production of TSMC’s 3nm chips and the advent of mobile phones equipped with 3nm chips, the advanced process battle between it and Samsung may become more intense.

