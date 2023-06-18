Chip supplier VAT introduces short-time work

Pig cycle in the chip industry – VAT introduces short-time work

The Hague chip supplier VAT recently rushed from record to record. Now he is feeling the slump in the semiconductor industry – and is sending 650 employees on short-time work. But the next upswing is sure to come, VAT is convinced.

The VAT Group company produces high-quality vacuum valves. In the assembly department, where the employees work together and the distance of 2 meters cannot be maintained, they wear a mask to protect against the corona virus.

Image: Karin Hofer / NZZ

There is not enough work at VAT in Haag. “Our employees have already built up minus hours,” says spokesman Michel Gerber. “It would be difficult to catch up.” That is why the vacuum valve manufacturer is on short-time work for 650 employees in production, initially for three months.

