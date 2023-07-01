Chip, what do Holland’s barriers mean to technology exports to China

Holland’s barriers to chip exports to China

The Netherlands tightens the squeeze on the export of semiconductors and chip technologies towards China. The new measures were published yesterday, June 30, in the Dutch Official Gazette and will come into force from the first of September next. Making the agreement with the United States and Japan concrete in an anti-Chinese key.

Beijing replica

China‘s reaction to the new measures is tough. Beijing yes “strongly opposes” to the new restrictions. “We ask the Dutch side to keep in mind the wider interest to safeguard the rules of international trade and bilateral economic and commercial cooperation and to immediately correct its mistakes – reads a note from theChinese embassy in the Netherlands -. China will resolutely protect its own legitimate rights and interests. Meanwhile, we are also ready to work together to deal with the matter on the principle of mutual benefit.”

The US initiative

The scheme of semiconductor export control it follows the blockade imposed by Washington last fall. The Amsterdam government announced in March its intention to impose a series of restrictions on the export of these technologies. Under the new rules, the Dutch chip giant Asml it will have to request specific licenses to export the technologies for the production of chips also used in the construction of weapons.

Asml, global leader

Asml is one of the leading manufacturers of chip making machinery and is practically a monopolist for the plants necessary for the production of the most advanced chips. Without expressly mentioning either ASML or China, the new measures are intended to limit the export of three machines used for the most advanced chip manufacturing technology, the so-called Deep ultraviolet lithography (Duv). The government had already banned the sale of equipment based on Extreme ultraviolet lithography technology to Chinese companies.