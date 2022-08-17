Original title: Chongqing Beer hit a new record in half a year, revenue increased by 11.16%

On August 17, Chongqing Beer Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Chongqing Beer”) released its financial report for the first half of 2022. Chongqing Beer’s revenue in the first half of the year was 7.936 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.16%. The net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies was 728 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.93%.

According to the semi-annual report, Chongqing Beer’s beer sales in the first half of this year were 1.6484 million kiloliters, an increase of 6.36% over the same period of the previous year. In terms of product grade, the revenue of high-end products above 10 yuan was 2.881 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.33%; the revenue of mainstream products between 6 yuan and 9 yuan was 3.929 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.09%; the income of economic products below 6 yuan was 959.6 million yuan, a year-on-year increase. An increase of 11.55%.

From a regional perspective, the income of the Northwest District was 2.565 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.25%; the income of the Central District was 3.346 billion yuan, an increase of 13.58% year-on-year; the income of the Southern District was 1.860 billion yuan, an increase of 18.09% year-on-year.

The announcement also disclosed that Chongqing Beer added 222 dealers and decreased 269 dealers in this period. At the end of the reporting period, there were 3,049 dealers, a decrease of 47 from March 31, 2022. (Wang Yan)

