Chongqing Industrial Investment FOF was established Hu Henghua awarded the FOF license_Chongqing People’s Government Network

On May 19th, the inaugural meeting and investment summit of Chongqing Industrial Investment Fund of Funds was held at Yuzhou Hotel.Photo by reporter Zhang Jinhui/Visual Chongqing

Industry leads development, investment creates the future. On May 19, representatives of well-known institutions and enterprises in the investment, industrial and financial circles gathered in the mountain city to witness the establishment of the Chongqing Industrial Investment Fund of Funds. Hu Henghua, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and mayor, attended the inaugural meeting and awarded a license for the FOF.

Municipal leaders Chen Mingbo and Zhang Anjiang, and secretary-general of the municipal government Luo Qingquan participated.

As an important innovation in the industrial development model and investment promotion mechanism, the industrial investment fund of funds is an important carrier to promote the effective connection between industry and capital and two-way empowerment. In order to promote the high-quality development of advanced manufacturing industries and give full play to the functions of fund guidance and capital amplification, the city has established a Chongqing Industrial Investment Fund of Funds of 200 billion yuan to link large capitals with large funds, promote large investment promotion, cultivate large industries, and promote industrial chains and innovation. Chain and capital chain are deeply integrated to build a modern industrial system in an all-round way and inject strong impetus into the construction of a modernized new Chongqing.

At the meeting, the person in charge of Yufu Holding Group introduced the Chongqing Industrial Investment Fund of Funds. It is understood that the Chongqing industrial investment fund of funds established this time will carry out industrial investment through the method of “mother-child fund + direct investment”, leverage various types of capital, and strive to form a fund group with a total scale of 600 billion yuan, driving Chongqing’s advanced investment of over one trillion yuan. manufacturing investment.

During the meeting, a strategic cooperation agreement signing event and an investment summit were also held. 26 investment institutions, financial institutions and enterprises, including Hillhouse Investment, China CITIC Bank, Shenzhen Venture Capital, Sequoia China, CICC Capital, Cyrus, Fengmi Technology, etc., focus on advanced manufacturing, digital economy and future industries. Signed a strategic cooperation agreement in fund investment, financial services, project implementation and other aspects.

Relevant municipal departments, persons in charge of districts and counties, Liangjiang New Area, and Chongqing High-tech Zone of Western Science City participated.