Chongqing Liangjiang Holiday Hotel Management Co., Ltd. Wins Prestigious Title of ‘2022 MBI Influential Hotel Management Company’

Chongqing Liangjiang Holiday Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Chongqing Tourism Investment Group, has been recognized as the “2022 MBI Influential Hotel Management Company” in the field of tourism accommodation, rental real estate, cultural tourism, and more. This prestigious honor was awarded based on the data research results of the prominent Meadin Research Institute.

With the important mission of promoting the development of the tourism industry and enhancing comprehensive service and reception capabilities, Chongqing Liangjiang Holiday Hotel Management Co., Ltd. aims to provide exceptional hotel experiences to its customers. The company manages and controls 13 enterprises, spanning various industries such as hotel management, food development, commodity trade, catering management, and property management.

Under the leadership of Chongqing Tourism Investment Group, the company operates renowned hotel brands including “Liangjiang Holiday” and “Chongbin” series. Additionally, it owns homestay brands and Licheng, among other business alliance brand systems. Their main focus revolves around the investment and operation of high-end business and high-end leisure resort hotels.

Moving forward, Chongqing Liangjiang Holiday Hotel Management Co., Ltd. plans to consolidate its position as a one-stop professional hotel operation and management service provider. With a goal to enhance the overall experience for its customers, the company aims to build a robust industry matrix with the hotel industry at its core, supported by centralized procurement, catering, and property management industries. Furthermore, they plan to forge strong external strategic partnerships to provide valuable products to their esteemed customers and partners.

As the 12th Maidian Brand Development Conference successfully concludes in Shanghai on June 30, 2023, Chongqing Liangjiang Holiday Hotel Management Co., Ltd. proudly accepts their accolade as the “2022 MBI Influential Hotel Management Company.” This recognition further solidifies their commitment to excellence within the tourism and hospitality industry.