Chongqing Makes Strides in Promoting High-Quality Development of Private Economy

Chongqing Takes Steps to Promote High-Quality Development of Private Economy

On October 19, Chongqing held a series of press conferences aimed at promoting the high-quality development of the private economy in the region. Chongqing, a major city in southwestern China, currently has 76 listed companies, with 43 of them being private enterprises, accounting for 56.58% of the total. These private enterprises also hold a market value of 43.07%.

Li Hongbo, the deputy director of the Chongqing Securities Regulatory Bureau, emphasized the significance of the capital market in supporting the high-quality development of China‘s private economy. He highlighted the bureau’s efforts in supporting qualified private enterprises to go public and raise funds. One of these efforts include the promotion of the comprehensive registration system reform, which aims to strengthen coordination with various departments and stock exchanges, in order to enhance the listing process for high-quality enterprises.

This year, Chongqing has seen the addition of 7 new listed companies, with an initial IPO financing of 10.074 billion yuan. Out of these, 6 are private enterprises, raising a total of 9.184 billion yuan. Furthermore, there are currently 9 companies under review for IPO, of which 7 are private companies, constituting 77.78% of the total. Additionally, there are 23 companies in the guidance and registration stage, with 21 of them being private companies, accounting for 91.30%.

The Chongqing Securities Regulatory Bureau is also focused on supporting private enterprises in utilizing various capital market instruments, such as stocks and bonds. It aims to encourage the joint development of stocks and bonds, and to facilitate the issuance of corporate bonds and asset support in the exchange market. The bureau has been successful in this regard, with Chongqing’s private enterprises issuing asset-backed securities worth 23.55 billion yuan and private listed companies raising an additional 586 million yuan through share issuance from January to September this year.

To improve the quality of private listed companies, the Chongqing Securities Regulatory Bureau has been urging these companies to address corporate governance issues and enhance information disclosure. The bureau aims to enhance the governance capabilities, competitiveness, innovation capabilities, risk resistance capabilities, and return capabilities of listed companies. As a result of these efforts, the quality of listed companies in Chongqing has shown significant improvement over the years.

Chongqing continues to foster a conducive environment for the private sector. With 43 private enterprises among the 76 listed companies in the city, private businesses continue to play a crucial role in its economic landscape. These enterprises have also displayed significant growth in terms of scientific and technological innovation, with leading listed companies emerging as leaders in their respective industries. In fact, this year alone, 25 private listed companies in Chongqing have implemented cash dividends totaling 3.629 billion yuan.

The initiatives taken by the Chongqing Securities Regulatory Bureau and the support provided to private enterprises showcase the city’s commitment to promoting the high-quality development of the private economy. With continued efforts and support, Chongqing aims to further strengthen its private sector and contribute to the overall growth of China‘s private economy.

