Chongqing’s light alloy industry has set a “small target” for this year, and its revenue has exceeded 160 billion yuan, an increase of more than 20% year-on-year_Chongqing People’s Government

On April 17, the Municipal Economic and Information Commission announced that the “2023 Work Plan for Accelerating the Construction of an Important National Light Alloy Industrial Base” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”) formulated by our city recently proposed that the revenue of the light alloy industry this year should exceed 160 billion yuan, an increase of more than 20% over the previous year.

According to the “Plan”, this year the city’s light alloy industry will cultivate a new ten-billion-level enterprise, start no less than 5 key projects throughout the year, complete no less than 1 key project, and add 4 new digital workshops and 1 smart factory.

Aiming at the goals and tasks of light alloy industry optimization and ecological system construction, the “Plan” proposes to focus on a number of key industrial projects and enterprises, including promoting the pilot production line of the high-end light alloy manufacturing innovation center of Chongqing Guochuang Light Alloy Research Institute Co., Ltd. Construction, complete the installation and commissioning of relevant equipment within the year; promote the construction of key projects such as the Jiulong Wanbo Phase II alumina project, Fengdu alumina project, and Fengli titanium titanium alloy pipes; promote Chinalco’s high-end, new aluminum era, and Runji Far East and other enterprises to go public; support Jiulong Wanbo to develop new technologies for red mud utilization, coordinate cement enterprises to jointly dispose of red mud, and so on.

According to the current development needs of the city’s aluminum, magnesium, and titanium industries, the city will focus on tackling key problems in weak links such as alloy smelting, deep processing, and industrial services, and increase investment promotion to implement multi-level joint investment promotion. At the same time, continue to promote intelligent manufacturing, accelerate the automation and digital transformation of traditional production lines, encourage enterprises to use the industrial Internet to improve production management efficiency, and guide enterprises to implement green and low-carbon development in accordance with the non-ferrous metal industry carbon peak implementation plan, implement safe production and implement environmental protection requirements.

“In the construction of the twin-city economic circle in the Chengdu-Chongqing area, the light alloy industry is also a key industry for the common development of Sichuan and Chongqing.” The person in charge of the Municipal Economic and Information Commission said, for example, the economic and information departments of Sichuan and Chongqing will compile the aluminum industry in Sichuan and Chongqing Chain cooperation “white list”, organize aluminum enterprises in the two places to jointly carry out upstream and downstream docking activities of the aluminum industry chain, add an aluminum column on the supply and demand docking platform of the industrial chain in Chengdu and Chongqing, and rely on the light alloy industry chain innovation consortium to organize light alloy enterprises and leading enterprises Car enterprise matchmaking meetings, etc., to jointly promote the development of the light alloy industry.