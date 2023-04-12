Seals of all kinds are an important part of various industries, manufacturing processes and products. Basically, nothing works without them, but they are often underestimated and given little attention. Their possible applications are as versatile as they are.

Consequences of the wrong seal

The purpose decides

The choice of seal must meet various requirements. It starts with the pressure stress, which liquids and individual parts have to be sealed, the temperatures, mechanical effects on the material and more. Environmental factors can also play a role. The requirements are that the seal must fulfill its purpose within the applicable standards. In addition, companies should ask themselves how long they should last at least. It could also be relevant whether a customer wants special, individualized seals. Most of the time, standard variants are used, but a little flexibility doesn’t hurt. Whatever the requirements, a seal must be able to cope with them all equally. A particularly heat-resistant material is of little use if the shape and the parts do not match. Proper use can only succeed if all factors are checked and taken into account.

Different types of seals

On the one hand, a distinction is made between static and dynamic seals. Static seals are installed and then compressed by the surrounding parts and then the interfaces are at rest. A leak is not wanted here. Metal O-rings, flange gaskets, liquid gaskets, gaskets made of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) are often used for static seals. Especially the latter occur in various industries. In the case of dynamic seals, it is expected that the interfaces will move constantly, such as fittings in a car. A small gap and some leakage can occur here without causing a problem. Sometimes such a gap is even wanted. However, this gap must not be too large, otherwise major damage can occur. Rubber seals are an important part of various industries, machines and products. Different materials such as thermoplastics, duroplastics or elastomers with their own properties, advantages and disadvantages are used as rubber. Hydraulic seals play an important role in motor vehicles, for example in the brakes or in combustion engines.

Maintenance – a criterion that should not be neglected

Be it O-rings or shaft seals, the seals are constantly exposed to stress. To prevent wear, requires constant maintenance. They must therefore be checked regularly and checked for their resilience. If the suspicion arises that the object can no longer withstand the requirements, they must be replaced. Exactly how this works depends on the type of seal, the way it is installed and the tool used for it. When replacing, cleaning the surfaces and other maintenance measures are also recommended. With the choice of the right material, the type of seal and the manufacturer, there is less constant maintenance and further costs can be saved. Choosing the right seal is therefore not just a one-time investment, but also crucial in the long term.

