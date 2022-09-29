Each edited segment is covered with source

On the evening of September 28, the topic #40,000 bought Chow Tai Fook’s 250,000 gold jewelry and was sued # rushed to the top of Weibo’s hot search.

In this regard, some netizens said: “A revocable civil legal act that is untrue based on a major misunderstanding.”

Some netizens also said: “I can’t blame the customer, it’s completely caused by my own mistakes”, “I bought Chow Tai Fook gold jewelry, but I can’t return it when I leave the counter”, “What does it matter to the customer if you mark the wrong price?” “Good advertising opportunity. , only 200,000, wasted by Chow Tai Fook”.

In January last year, Chow Tai Fook was exposed to the wool, and many netizens discovered a price bug. Some netizens called Chow Tai Fook Taobao’s official flagship store “gold sale”. For about 7000 yuan.A couple spent 40,000 yuan to buy Chow Tai Fook’s 250,000 gold jewelry and refused to withdraw the order, and were sued by Chow Tai Fook in court.

Recently, the court released the first-instance judgment in the case.

40,000 to buy Chow Tai Fook’s 250,000 gold jewelry couple sued

Qixinbao shows that recently, the civil first-instance judgment of Shenzhen Chow Tai Fook Company and Wang’s husband and wife’s sales contract dispute was made public.

The document shows that on January 16, 2021, the system technicians of Shenzhen Chow Tai Fook Company made a mistake and set the price of the online store series of gold jewelry to be much lower than the daily price.

on the day, Wang and Ling spent more than 40,000 yuan to buy 12 pieces of gold jewelry. The difference between these jewelry and the daily sales price is about 209,100 yuan. 。

the next day, Chow Tai Fook communicated with the defendant and informed the price department that the technical staff made an error and asked to cancel the order , but was rejected by the defendant. After that, Chow Tai Fook contacted them many times and paid 500 yuan each.

Chow Tai Fook sued and argued that there was a major misunderstanding in the conclusion of the contract, and the performance of the contract was obviously unfair, causing great losses to the plaintiff, and requested the court to rescind the contract between the two parties.

The court held that, first of all, the parties to the contract must follow the principle of fairness, A party has the right to request cancellation of a contract concluded due to a major misunderstanding . Judging from the purchase price and the actual selling price of the plaintiff, the plaintiff marked the price of the gold jewelry involved as far lower than the purchase price and actual sales price on January 16, 2021, which is obviously not in line with normal business sales behavior. The number of gold jewelry styles whose prices were abnormally set by the plaintiff this time is also not small. It can be seen that the plaintiff did not deliberately deceive consumers by falsely listing prices, and the defendant also failed to provide corresponding evidence to prove that the plaintiff had a low-price promotion. The plaintiff expressed the error to the defendant through the customer service of the Tmall platform the day after the purchase, and expressed apology, and made corresponding compensation afterwards, which should be able to prove that the plaintiff had an error in the conclusion of the online shopping contract. representations and material misunderstandings, According to the principle of fairness, the contract concluded by the plaintiff and the defendant in this case should be revoked 。

Secondly, although the date of the conclusion of the online purchase and sales contract in this case has exceeded the statutory 90-day expulsion period for exercising the right of revocation, the plaintiff has applied to this court for online filing in April 2021, and this act should be deemed to have been exercised The right of revocation, the date from which the plaintiff knew or should have known the reason for revocation, i.e. January 17, 2021, did not exceed the expiry period for exercising the right of revocation, so the defendant’s defense against the plaintiff’s claim to cancel the order has exceeded the statutory expulsion period. Allegedly, the reason is insufficient, and this court will not accept it. The plaintiff’s claim is reasonable and legal, and this court supports it.

finally, The court decides to revoke the online shopping contract concluded by both parties 。

Event review: Gold sells “cabbage price”

Chow Tai Fook customer service: the page price is wrong

According to a previous report by each Jingwang, in January last year, some users said that the gold price of the official flagship store of Chow Tai Fook Taobao was greatly reduced.He purchased a gold bracelet (87.64g) with a price of nearly 50,000 yuan, and the actual payment amount was only 7,455.7 yuan, which is equivalent to a gold price of only 85 yuan/g; the gold pendant with a price of about 7,500 yuan, the actual payment amount was about 1,500 yuan.。

According to the content released by the user, the 2 pieces of Chow Tai Fook gold pure gold bracelets he purchased weighed 87.41g and 87.64g respectively, and the total price was 6690.05 yuan and 7815.70 yuan respectively. After using the discount, the actual payment amount was 6380.05 yuan and 7455.7 yuan. . In addition, the weight of 1 piece of gold pure gold pendant purchased by the user is 14.02g. After using the discount, the actual payment amount is 1559 yuan.

It is worth mentioning that the three products purchased by the user also included labor costs of 4,380 yuan, 4,980 yuan, and 658 yuan respectively.

At that time, a reporter from “Daily Economic News” browsed the official flagship store of Chow Tai Fook Taobao and found that the bracelet of the same weight purchased by the user is currently priced at about 48,000 yuan, and even the purchase price of the coupon is about 45,000 yuan. When the reporter tried to submit an order, the page indicated that the product was currently out of stock. The current price of the same weight gold pendant purchased by the user is 7479.1 yuan, and the price after receiving the coupon is 7247.8 yuan.

It’s really surprising that gold is sold as cabbage, but what’s even more curious is whether the user can receive the goods as expected?

When the reporter contacted the customer service of the store and asked if the product could still be purchased, the customer service responded: “The price on the page was wrong, not the actual price.” It will be shipped, and a specialist will follow up on this matter.”

However, the reporter found in the video comment area posted by the above-mentioned Douyin user that the user’s latest reply said: “The purchased small pendant has been shipped.”

It is worth noting that if the bracelets purchased by the above-mentioned users are calculated, the price of gold per gram is only about 70 yuan. When the reporter asked the customer service about the current gold price, the other party replied: “As of 14:16 on January 17, 2021, the gold price inquired is 495 yuan / gram, excluding labor costs, and the product titles have labor costs displayed.”

The above customer service also stated that platinum, silver jewelry, and K gold products are not sold by gram weight, and the price displayed on the page shall prevail (except for special styles such as customization and pre-sale/reservation). Pure gold is the highest purity of jewelry products stipulated by national standards, which means that its precious metal content is not less than 990‰. The latest national standards have removed a thousand pure gold, so if there is no thousand pure gold, the highest is pure gold.

It happens from time to time that e-commerce is “scraped for wool”

In fact, there have been many such price oolong incidents before. For example, Apple and JD.com have all been hacked due to system price bugs.

On December 23, 2020, many netizens reported that the current price of Apple’s official website store in China is oolong, and the price of 1,000 yuan products is priced at 100 or 200 yuan, which attracts a lot of people to lick wool. Among these products with bug prices, many products have dropped by a thousand yuan compared to the previous price. For example, the Shure MOTIV MV88 Digital stereo condenser microphone, the normal price should be 1288 yuan, but the bug price is 235 yuan; the UBTECH Jimu Astrobot Cosmos robot kit, the normal price is 1499 yuan, but the bug price is 149 yuan.

Maybe it’s because Apple adopts the same price system online and offline. Many netizens reported that they also successfully scooped up wool in Apple’s physical stores and bought related products at “Bug” prices. Some people placed an order and bought 10 sets, some people bought one or two hundred sets, and some people bought 999 sets like crazy.

It is a common event that the e-commerce brand is wrong about the price of the product.Some stores will place the wrong order to the user, so as to fulfill the user’s woolen behavior. but,There are also e-commerce will cancel the orderwhich is also reasonable. Apple has made it clear in the relevant purchase terms:If pricing errors are found, the user will be notified to cancel the order and receive a full refund。

It is reported that for this price oolong, there were some errors in the price statistics on Apple’s official website in China at that time, but they were quickly repaired, and some products involving price oolongs have also been removed from the shelves for protection.

At the beginning of 2020, there was an error in setting the rules for the use of a 200 yuan coupon on JD.com, and some low-cost small household appliances could also be used, resulting in a large number of small household appliances of around 200 yuan being swept away. Only one oven has been ordered 240,000 times, and the price is only 6 yuan.

Subsequently, JD.com responded to Voice of China that due to a short-term abnormality in the relevant coupon settings, some customers encountered a mismatch between the coupon and the product after placing an order, and the product that was not applicable also applied the coupon. With a responsible attitude towards consumers,The goods that have been shipped have not yet been dealt with accordingly. For the goods that have not been shipped and delivered, we will strive for the understanding of consumers and cancel the order in question.。

According to a previous report by the Voice of China, Zhao Zhan, deputy director of Beijing Zhilin Law Firm, said that after a consumer places an order, a sales contract between the two parties is established, and JD.com should perform its obligations under the contract. However, if there is a major misunderstanding in the contract, JD.com can also apply for cancellation of the contract.

Zhao Zhan: “If it is said that JD.com has evidence to prove the price or preferential plan, it is wrongly marked. It is wrongly marked because of technical reasons or because of internal staff operations. In this case, it can be determined by contract law. The contract should be rescinded on the grounds of the prescribed major misunderstanding. However, evidence is needed to prove that there is indeed a major misunderstanding, and the contract should be rescinded through legitimate and legal channels.”

