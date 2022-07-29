During the Qixi Festival, JD.com continued to expand its high-end beauty brand camp.French luxury makeup brandChristian Louboutin Beauty Cosmetics officially settled in with a full range of products, and launched an opening event on July 29 with the theme of “luxury and high-definition, crowning love”.





Christian Louboutin Beauty Cosmetics is a luxury makeup brand under the PUIG Group. It continues the casual fun, enthusiasm and lean innovation of the Christian Louboutin clothing series, bringing women a confident and elegant charm at all times. During the opening period, Boting Beauty JD.com’s self-operated official flagship store on Christian Louboutin Road brought together nearly 100 classic popular styles, new products and Qixi Festival limited gift boxes in lip makeup, fragrance, eye shadow, air cushion and other categories to help consumers show love with courtesy.

Jingdong New Department Store and Christian Louboutin Luboting Beauty Co., Ltd. brought the beloved 1314 gift box with the classic Queen’s scepter series as the core product during the Chinese Valentine’s Day gift season. . At the same time, the flagship store also brings together the full range of Christian Louboutin Beauty Collection Collection Fragrance Gift Boxes, Lip Fragrance Haute Couture Gift Boxes and other fragrance gift boxes, as well as luxury makeup items such as diamond glossy air cushions and magic secret six-color eyeshadow palettes to satisfy consumers. diverse gift needs.





Christian Louboutin Beauty Love 1314 Gift Box, True Love Double Gift Box, True Love Confession 7 Gift Box

It is worth noting that during the Qixi Festival, JD.com also launched an exclusive engraving service for beauty makeup. There are more than 20 products in the official flagship store of Boting Beauty on Christian Louboutin Road. Consumers can choose a product that supports engraving in the store’s haute couture engraving area, enter a name or an exclusive gift message, and then engrave a unique romantic Tanabata gift for their lover. In addition, there are exclusive services such as customized cards and voice blessings to comprehensively enhance the gifting experience of consumers.

For a long time, JD Beauty has become a gathering place of genuine and good products deeply trusted by beauty consumers with its genuine product guarantee, full-link operation capability and continuously upgraded personalized and exclusive services, and has also attracted international beauty brands to settle in one after another. . According to data from JD.com, the number of beauty brands participating in the in-depth Qixi Festival in 2022 has doubled compared to last year. The beauty brands represented by Christian Louboutin and JD Beauty will join hands with JD Beauty to develop and innovate through the courtesy season. Consumption scenarios deliver high-quality goods and services to more users, and also bring new incremental space for brands.

On July 29, Boting Beauty JD. A consumer “always chooses what he likes”.



