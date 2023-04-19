Christian Olearius and Warburg Bank helped Döpfner rise

In order to be able to join Springer, CEO Mathias Döpfner borrowed a lot of money. Now it is known which bank granted the million-dollar loan. Both sides benefited from the deal.

According to the “Stern”, Mathias Döpfner also owes his rise to the influential major shareholder of the Springer group to a now controversial banker: Christian Olearius. Accordingly, Döpfner borrowed the necessary money for his first major entry into Springer as a shareholder in the summer of 2006 from the Hamburg private bank MM Warburg & Co, of which Olearius was a partner and co-owner at the time.

Olearius is currently in legal trouble over the “Cum-Ex” scandal. The district court in Bonn recently allowed the Cologne public prosecutor’s office to charge the former general partner of the bank. She accuses him of tax evasion. The resulting tax damage is said to be almost 280 million euros. Olearius denies the allegations.

Döpfner has been CEO of Springer since 2002. At that time, Friede Springer, the widow of the company’s founder, Axel Springer, offered him a two percent share in the publishing house from her – with a discount of around 25 percent on the share price at the time. Döpfner received the credit for this from Olearius.

According to “Stern”, the conditions for the large loan were “customary in the market”. The block of shares served as collateral for the loan. He could introduce the bank to Springer-Verlag – “with all the possibilities,” the magazine quotes from Olearius’ personal notes.

Friendly “picture” article

In 2012, Friede Springer gave Döpfner a share package of another two percent worth more than 70 million euros. Hennecke Lüthgerath, a partner at Warburg-Bank, also congratulated Döpfner, according to “Stern”. Döpfner replied that without his support his professional life would probably have been different, that he would probably never have become a Springer shareholder and probably would not have remained Springer boss either, the magazine quotes a memo by Lüthgerath for Olearius.

In 2016, MM Warburg was due to pay 90 million euros in tax reclaims for the “Cum-Ex” deals. Banks and investors used a loophole in the deals. Around the dividend record date, they moved shares with and without entitlement to dividends back and forth in packages. In the end, the tax authorities did not know who owned the papers. Certificates of capital gains tax and solidarity surcharge were therefore issued several times – tax offices reimbursed taxes that had not been paid at all.

As reported by “Stern”, Olearius was planning a media offensive at the time to restore his reputation. According to another note by Lütgerath, he wanted to get advice from Döpfner.

At the beginning of 2018, an extensive interview with Olerarius was published in Springer’s “Welt am Sonntag”. Two years later, an article on the “Cum-Ex” scandal appeared in “Bild”, which also belongs to Springer, after it became known that Olearius asked the then mayor of the city, Olaf Scholz, for leniency in the dispute with the tax authorities of the city City had tried to get the multi-million dollar tax refunds. “Is that supposed to be the scandal?” Headlined the tabloid. “When rumours, half-truths and interpretations are cooked together into supposed investigative stories, caution is advised!”

A Springer spokesman said to “Stern” when asked whether Döpfner had influenced the interview and article: “What and how is published in our titles” was decided exclusively by the editors-in-chief and department heads. “The journalistic freedom of the editors is paramount for our company – also and especially for Mathias Döpfner.”

Allegations against Scholz

For years, the Hamburg Parliament has been investigating whether the then mayor and current Chancellor Scholz had any influence on the tax case of the Warburg Bank, which was involved in the “Cum-Ex” scandal. The Chancellor denies that.

Now, according to the will of the Union, the Bundestag should also set up a committee of inquiry. He is supposed to clarify whether political influence was exerted on the tax case during Scholz’s time as Hamburg mayor and whether claims against the bank in the millions should be waived. It is also to be examined whether gaps in memory, to which the Chancellor refers in this context, are credible.

In 2016, contrary to the original plan, the Hamburg tax authorities waived a reclaim of 47 million euros – and let it run into the statute of limitations. A year later, a further 43 million euros in capital gains tax that had been wrongly reimbursed was only reclaimed on the instructions of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Warburg Bank later had to repay more than 176 million euros in unjustly refunded taxes due to a court order, but is still trying to take legal action against the changed tax assessments.

