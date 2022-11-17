Home Business Christmas 2022: Calicantus takes stock of the most relevant purchasing behaviors in view of the upcoming holiday period
Christmas 2022: Calicantus takes stock of the most relevant purchasing behaviors in view of the upcoming holiday period

Christmas 2022: Calicantus takes stock of the most relevant purchasing behaviors in view of the upcoming holiday period

Consumer behavior has changed. In recent months, at the end of 2022, there will be no talk of last-minute purchases on the threshold of December 25, but of real anticipation in the search for gifts to place under the tree, already at the beginning of November. It can be read in the report by Calicantus, Merchant of Records of important companies, according to which the first great starting point for reflection is the attitude of the buyers, now more prepared to save after the difficult events of recent years.

In fact, it is estimated that during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, 78% of consumers will spend half of their budget on Christmas gifts and the total volume of online sales will increase by 72% between Monday November 19th and November 25th (source: Salecycle). An attitude also supported by Calicantus, which in this context records a change in consumption habits, compared to last year: “people are preparing the ground for the race for gifts through digital, which makes it possible to plan product purchases with weeks of advance” says Valentino Bergamo, CEO of Calicantus.

In fact, omnichannel is the second topic of great interest, which took hold after the pandemic had severely limited the shopping experience in the physical store by users.

The resumption of store operations will attract more visitors this year, thus making the integration of digital and physical stores imperative. According to research by Adyen and KPMG, 63% of Italians prefer to buy from retailers that use technology to improve the shopping experience synergistically online and offline.

Finally, sustainability also enters the podium of topics of great importance for this Christmas 2022. Trust in companies that pay attention to respect for the environment in the production phases will attract the attention of 83% of consumers around the world, according to Salesforce, while 64% of respondents will move away from brands that do not reflect the values ​​shared by the population.

Ethical principles and the search for value therefore seem to guide consumers in shopping for the upcoming holidays: according to a Google search, 75% of buyers are not willing to give up quality, despite the great economic and social challenges of our times.

