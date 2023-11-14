Home » Christmas gifts: The ten most popular gifts in 2023
On average, Germans want to spend 250 euros on Christmas presents this year. picture alliance / SvenSimon | FrankHoermann/SVEN SIMON

The most popular Christmas gifts in Germany are cash and voucher cards. 44 percent of Germans give them as gifts for Christmas. This is shown by a survey by the consulting firm Ernst & Young.

Confectionery and food, toys, clothing and printed books also made it into the top five.

On average, Germans want to spend 250 euros on Christmas presents. This is the lowest value since 2014.

The days are getting shorter, the temperatures are falling and you can already find cinnamon stars and gingerbread in the supermarkets. We still have to wait a little more than a month until Christmas. This also means that some people are already thinking about what they will get their loved ones for Christmas. The consulting firm EY conducted a gift survey like this “Food Newspaper” reported.

According to this, 44 percent of Germans plan to give away cash or voucher cards for Christmas. Confectionery and food come in second place with 37 percent. Toys, clothing and printed books also made it into the top five with 34, 32 and 30 percent respectively.

Overall, Germans want to spend an average of 250 euros on Christmas presents, the survey shows. This is the lowest value since 2014, when it was still 219 euros. Before the pandemic, the average was 281 euros. The value fell from 2021 (273 euros). Last year 2022 it was 252 euros. EY cites rapid price increases and inflation as the reason for the savings on Christmas presents.

Here is an overview of the ten most popular gifts:

Gift vouchers/money Food/candy Toys Clothing Books Cosmetics Events/event attendance Jewelery Consumer electronics Furnishings

