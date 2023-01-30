Listen to the audio version of the article

The Irish airline Ryanair confirms the recovery of traffic after the Covid crisis and closes the third quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year with a net profit of 211 million euros in the third quarter, thanks to the strong demand recorded during the Christmas holidays.

The result for the three months ending at the end of December compares with a loss of 96 million euros realized in the same period of the previous year. Passengers transported in the period amounted to 38.4 million, up 24% compared to the third quarter of the previous year and 7% compared to the last pre-Covid quarter at the end of 2019. As a result, turnover increased by 57% to 2.31 billion and the load factor of 9 points from 84 to 93 percent. For the full year, the Dublin group had already raised its profit estimates to between 1.325 and 1.425 billion, against the previous estimates of between 1 and 1.2 billion euros.

Market share is “growing solidly” in key EU markets such as Italy, Poland, Ireland and Spain against rivals who “are struggling to recover their capacity and cope with rising costs”, which creates “a huge growth opportunities for Ryanair,” reads a statement. The airline has also added capacity in the UK through its new Boeing 737 Max aircraft which allow it to carry more passengers, while using less fuel.

“With the return of Asian tourists and a strong US dollar encouraging Americans to explore Europe, we are seeing strong demand,” chief executive Michael O’Leary said in a statement.