Christoph Gröner: That’s how I would invest in real estate today

Business

Christoph Gröner has been building real estate in Germany for around 30 years.
Christoph Gröner is one of the largest building contractors in Germany today. The 55-year-old heads the Gröner Group and is responsible for numerous large-scale real estate projects in Germany. He started out as a construction worker, broke off his mechanical engineering studies to start out as an independent entrepreneur, and is now building apartments, high-rise buildings and entire districts.

Speaking to Business Insider, Gröner shared some advice for aspiring real estate investors. “Entrepreneurship means building a long-term perspective for a business,” says Gröner. Accordingly, one should not deal with a perspective of one or two years in the real estate industry. According to Gröner, it is important to take at least 20 to 30 years to be successful.

Gröner would invest his money in real estate today

Gröner emphasizes that real estate speculation can bring in a lot of money in the short term, but this is not entrepreneurship. Rather, in his opinion, the key to success lies in good ideas, innovation and long-term investment strategies. He also warns against entering the industry without own capital.

