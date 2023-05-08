Christoph Gröner: “Those who are motivated can manage without sleep”

Stopping work is out of the question for the 55-year-old: “I haven’t even achieved a quarter of what I want.” Lisa Kempke for Business Insider

Building contractor Christoph Gröner is one of the largest real estate developers in Germany. In an interview with Business Insider, he talks about his rise, long hours and important qualities for success. “It’s not okay for you to go to the office in the morning and think about when to go home,” says Gröner. For him, success has to do with tenacity, perseverance and diligence, as well as luck.

He used to carry cement on his back, today he is one of the largest building contractors in Germany: Christoph Gröner, CEO of the Gröner Group. The 55-year-old builds with his company Apartments, high-rise buildings and entire quarters. Business Insider met the builder for an interview.

Business Insider: You once said that you work 20 hours a day. There’s only four hours of sleep left. How do you do that?

Christoph Groener: “If you are motivated, you can manage without sleep sometimes. Three or four hours of sleep are the order of the day. I’ll make up for it at the weekend.”

BI: Do you also go on vacation?

greener: “Yes, I’m on vacation. But an entrepreneur’s holiday looks different than is generally imagined. When the children have gone to bed, the laptop is opened again. It takes three or four hours to answer e-mails and make phone calls – sometimes late at night. You are an entrepreneur 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.”

I’ve never looked at the clock while I’m at work and wondered when I’m going to go home.

BI: Do you have to work like this to be successful?

greener: “No. I believe there are many ways to be successful. There are people who have better and simpler concepts and have become much more successful with less work than I am. For me, success has a lot to do with tenacity, perseverance and diligence. And good luck, otherwise you won’t get to where I am today.”

BI: How important is a healthy work-life balance?

greener: “I’ve never looked at the clock while I’m at work and wondered when I’m going to go home again. The opposite is the case. I look at the clock at 6:00 p.m. and think: for God’s sake, this day is already over. In this respect, being an entrepreneur or being successful also has something to do with a calling. If you want to be successful, you have to do something about it. You can’t go to the office in the morning and think about when to go home.”

Little time? The most important things at a glance See also Energy transition, the automotive sector in search of new paths Christoph Gröner, one of the largest building contractors in Germany, sometimes works up to 20 hours a day and only sleeps three to four hours. He also works on vacation and describes being an entrepreneur as a calling. For him, success has a lot to do with tenacity, perseverance, diligence and luck. Gröner began his career as a construction worker, renovated basements and worked his way up to become an independent contractor. He bought his first house at the age of 20 for a total of 280,000 DM and sold it for a profit of up to 100,000 euros. Today he owns around 80 to 100 projects, which can consist of several properties. His typical work day starts around 5am and includes exercise, meetings with branch managers, strategy meetings, writing and responding to emails, letters, proposals and financing. Gröner is married and has four children. He balances his workload with his family by sleeping little. He doesn’t plan to retire in ten years, as he’s still a long way from achieving what he wants.

BI: When did you realize that this was the right job for you?

greener: “This is difficult. I think something like that doesn’t happen consciously. After dropping out of college, I looked for a job and started renovating the basement. Then someone asked me if I could do that in the apartment too. I slowly worked my way up from construction worker to skilled worker and started my own business. My career spans over 30 years. You shouldn’t imagine that 30 years ago I had the picture of myself in my head today, I just wanted to earn money.”

read too Celebrity Chef Salt Bae: Former employees report tip theft and discrimination business/salt-bae-die-dunkle-seite-des-promikoch-mitarbeiter-packen-aus/”>

Gröner used to work on the construction sites himself

BI: What was your day-to-day work as a construction worker like?

greener: “Renovating bathrooms, laying screed, plastering walls, renovating houses from the inside, wearing cement. If you ask my orthopaedist, he can still see it on my cross today.”

BI: You were 20 years old when you bought your first property. What was that object?

greener: “It was an old building in Karlsruhe, a dilapidated house. In the end, a couple of bankers moved in, who bought the completely refurbished property from us.”

Business Insider editor Leo Ginsburg in conversation with Christoph Gröner. Lisa Kempke for Business Insider

BI: How expensive was the house?

greener: “The house cost a total of 280,000 DM. I also had the opportunity to build a small new building on top of it, that was the deal. The renovation also cost about 200,000 DM. The house had about 150 square meters. If you then earned 540,000 to 580,000 DM, that was a satisfactory figure. So you could earn the equivalent of around 50,000 to 100,000 euros on a house.”

BI: Where did the money come from?

greener: “I borrowed this together. A little bit from good acquaintances who had money, a little bit from the Sparkasse and that was it.”

If you work a lot and are often absent, your family will not forgive you.

BI: Today you are one of the largest building contractors in Germany. How many properties do you own?

greener: “There will be around 80 to 100 projects in total, although it’s hard to say as many of the projects can consist of a handful or multiple properties.”

The day begins with sport at 5:30 am

BI: What does a typical working day look like for you?

greener: “I get up every morning between five and six o’clock. When I’m not travelling, I do sports. I prefer to train in the morning between 5:30 and 7:00 am. I aim to be in the office around 7:30, but I’m not too strict about that schedule. Otherwise I’m at the airport at seven o’clock and fly to one of my locations in Cologne, Karlsruhe, Stuttgart or Munich to meet my employees on site. We discuss the problems with the branch managers, the strategy and I want to be visible and tangible as an entrepreneur. After that, I sit down and work on emails. We work on solutions together with our board colleagues, write letters, make offers, talk to investors and go to banks to discuss financing.”

” wp_automatic_readability=”13″>”> See also Auto, the hoax that "green" will reduce pollution External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings ” display:=”” flex=”” flex-direction:=”” row=”” align-items:=”” center=”” border-radius:=”” flex-grow:=”” height:=”” margin-right:=”” width:=”” column=”” justify-content:=”” background-color:=”” margin-bottom:=”” height:50px=”” margin:0=”” auto=”” width:50px=”” width=””50px”” height=””50px”” viewbox=””0″ version=””1.1″” stroke=””none”” stroke-width=””1″” fill=””none”” fill-rule=””evenodd”>

BI: You are married and have four children. How do you balance your workload with your family?

greener: “Little sleep. If you work a lot and are often absent, your family will not forgive you. You shouldn’t think that when you get home, your family will admire you for your accomplishments. Children demand, of course. Now that my kids are older, they need less attention. This is now shifting more to the weekends when they return from school or college. It has always been important to me that I have time for her.”

Contractor Christoph Gröner with partner Nicole Berger on the red carpet of the 27th Leipzig Opera Ball. picture alliance/dpa | Heiko Rebsch

BI: Have there been evenings in your life when you lay down on the sofa after a hard day’s work and thought: I work too much.

greener: “No, I never thought so. You tend to get into a situation where when you get home at seven and not nine, you ask yourself: Oh, couldn’t I have done something productive for another hour?”

read too He played chess with Peter Thiel, messed with Elon Musk and once, allegedly, prevented a plane crash: This is the fabulous world of ChatGPT inventor Sam Altman

Gröner does not think about retirement: “Not even achieved a quarter of what I want”

BI: For real estate investors, the question naturally arises as to how they live.

greener: “I live in a manageable property – a single-family house – an old building, the way I like it best. I hope that my critics will also allow me a living space of around 300 square meters.”

BI: Your personal fortune is estimated at 80 million euros. Is that correct?

greener: “Maybe this morning, no tonight. However, speculating on this is pointless as most of my wealth is invested in real estate, which fluctuates in value. It is pure speculation.”

BI: You are 55 years old. Are you retiring in ten years?

greener: “I haven’t even gotten a quarter of what I want.”