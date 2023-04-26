Chronic hepatitis B: Cure possible

People with chronic hepatitis B usually need to take medication for life to keep the disease under control. But even in those affected with a persistent form of the disease, a functional cure seems to be possible if they stop the therapy after a certain time.

An estimated 250 million people worldwide are chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV). Standard therapy consists of administration of nucleoside or nucleotide analogues, which suppress HBV replication and slow or prevent progression of the disease.

Hepatitis B patients have to take medication permanently

According to international professional associations, treatment can be stopped when no hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) can be detected. Loss of HBsAg is considered a functional cure for hepatitis. However, only one percent of patients with an HBeAg-negative form of the disease achieve this goal.

The majority of those affected must therefore continue the therapy for life. This increases the risk of loss of bone density, deterioration in kidney function and other side effects. In addition, some patients develop resistance to the drugs over time.

Loss of HBsAg in hepatitis B studied

As part of a prospective, randomized controlled Researchers have now examined a multicenter studywhether stopping antiviral long-term therapy in HBeAg-negative patients with chronic hepatitis B can lead to a loss of HBsAg.

A total of 158 participants from 25 German centers were included in the final analysis. While half of the subjects stopped the therapy at the start of the study, the other half continued their treatment as usual.

Chances of recovery after infection with hepatitis B virus

After 96 weeks, HBsAg loss was observed in eight participants (10.1%) who had discontinued therapy. In contrast, no person in the control group with continued therapy achieved this goal. Stopping therapy was particularly effective in patients with baseline HBsAg values ​​of less than 1,000 IU/ml. Of them, 28 percent achieved a functional cure.

Overall, 40.5 percent of participants had sustained remission after stopping therapy, defined as HBV DNA below 2,000 IU/mL and normalization of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) at all subsequent assessments through week 96. 13.9 percent had therapy should be restarted. During the entire observation period, no serious adverse events related to the discontinuation of therapy occurred.