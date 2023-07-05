Chuang Esports Hotel Ranks Second in Meadin E-sports Hotel Brand Index

Chuang Esports Hotel Ranks Second in Meadin’s E-sports Hotel Brand Index Ranking List

June 30, 2022

In a recent report released by Meadin, a renowned market research firm, Chuang Esports Hotel has secured the second position in the “E-sports Hotel Brand Index Ranking List” for June. This achievement marks the sixth consecutive month that Chuang Esports Hotel has been in the top three of the Meadin MBI Index e-sports hotel list.

According to the report, Chuang Esports Hotel received an impressive MBI index score of 205.62 points in June, indicating an increase from the previous month. Notably, the hotel’s performance in the media index and search index categories stood out, placing them at the forefront of single-item rankings on the list.

Chuang Esports Hotel is a mid-to-high-end e-sports hotel chain brand that has been jointly invested in by Tiantian Esports and Beijing Hongkun Hotel Group. With a commitment to providing players with an unparalleled e-sports experience, the hotel offers three major product matrices: Chuang E-sports Wisdom, Chuang e-sports Smart Selection, and Chuang e-sports-Lite. These products include the 5G smart hotel 3.0, a professional e-sports PMS management system developed at a cost of tens of millions, and the CMEL National E-sports Super League authorized by the Ministry of Culture and the General Administration of Sports. By integrating these offerings, Chuang Esports Hotel efficiently empowers the e-sports hotel industry through brand franchise and technical services cooperation modes.

Currently, Chuang Esports Hotel has already opened more than 30 stores across various provinces including Zhejiang, Anhui, Hunan, Shaanxi, and Jiangxi. Looking ahead, the brand aims to further innovate its products, optimize store operations, and strive towards the goal of expanding to 100 stores. With a commitment to the “E-sports +” strategy, Chuang Esports Hotel will deepen its presence in East China, explore new cooperation models in the hotel industry, and create a new consumption scene favored by Generation Z. This endeavor is anticipated to drive the high-quality development of e-sports hotel operations.

As the e-sports industry continues to grow rapidly, Chuang Esports Hotel’s consistent presence in the top rankings is a testament to its success and dedication to providing exceptional experiences for gamers. With their future plans in mind, Chuang Esports Hotel is poised to solidify its position as a leading player in the e-sports hotel sector.

