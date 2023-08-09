Chuangke Industrial Reports Decrease in Interim Profits, Plans Interim Dividend Distribution

Technological Industries (00669) Reports Decrease in Interim Results, Declares Dividend

Zhitong Finance APP News – Technological Industries, also known as Chuangke Industrial (00669), has released its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Despite the challenging market conditions, the company achieved a turnover of US$6.879 billion, marking a slight year-on-year decrease of 2.2%.

However, the profit attributable to shareholders saw a more significant decline, with a decrease of 17.7% to US$476 million. This decline in profit can be attributed to various factors, including the reduction of sales in the company’s consumer business due to customer network and inventory reduction initiatives.

Earnings per share for the period stood at 26 US cents. In light of the company’s performance, Technological Industries has proposed to distribute an interim dividend of 12.23 US cents per share to its shareholders.

The company’s flagship business, MILWAUKEE, demonstrated resilience by achieving growth of 8.7% in local currency. However, this growth was offset by the decline in sales in the consumer business. The company is actively addressing these challenges and working towards improving performance in this segment.

The group’s global businesses showed a mixed performance in the first half of 2023. Sales in North America experienced a decline of 3.9% in local currencies, while the European business, led by a world-class management team, saw growth of 10.1% in local currency. Other regions, including Australia and Asia, achieved growth of 5.7% in local currency terms.

Technological Industries remains focused on delivering sustainable growth and value to its shareholders. Despite the challenging market environment, the company’s global businesses have outperformed the market in various regions.

Looking ahead, Technological Industries will continue to invest in technological innovation, strengthen its market position, and explore new growth opportunities. The company is confident in its ability to navigate through these challenges and deliver long-term profitability and value to its shareholders.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

