Home » Ciampino, burning of waste in the disposal plant. “Close the windows”
Business

Ciampino, burning of waste in the disposal plant. “Close the windows”

by admin
Ciampino, burning of waste in the disposal plant. “Close the windows”

Waste: fire in the Ciampino plant, smoke column

Waste fire inside a waste collection site in Ciampino. The teams of firefighters, police and police of Rome Capital immediately rushed to the scene. The flames have caused a thick column of smoke which can also be seen from the outside.

Waste: no victims or injured in Ciampino fire, Municipality ‘where there is smoke, keep windows closed’

Serious fire at the Ecologica 2000 waste storage and transfer facility, in via Enzo Ferrari, Appia Nuova area. “There are no casualties or injuries.” This was underlined by the Municipality of Ciampino, on its website, regarding the fire that broke out in the plant. “At the moment the cloud is moving towards the West/North West. The mayor Emanuela Colella has informed the mayors of the neighboring cities, belonging to the ASL Roma 6, about the nature of the fire and is sharing the information to be distributed to the citizens” , concludes the Municipality of Ciampino which recommends, “where smoke is visible, to keep the windows closed”.

Fire in Ciampino, the video of the Fire Brigade

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Electric cars, incentives until 2026 and fast charging stations to boost demand

You may also like

International Oil Prices Set to Rise for Fifth...

ECB raises key interest rate in the euro...

USA: labor costs up 1.1% in the second...

Politics – Again mass protests in Israel against...

Patuano salutes a record A2a: “In Cellnex to...

The Mystery Behind the Suspension of Dongfang Selection’s...

Rheinmetall’s defeat creates a new tank rival

Subway Offers Free ‘Deli Hero’ Sandwiches for Life...

Stress test, a recommendation to the banks comes...

Underestimated climate change. Poll nails media and politics

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy