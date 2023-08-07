CICC Downgrades Xinyi Solar to “Neutral” and Lowers Target Price

CICC Downgrades Xinyi Solar, Lowers Target Price to HK$7.07

In a recent research report, China International Capital Corporation (CICC) downgraded Xinyi Solar (0968.HK) to a “Neutral” rating and lowered the target price to HK$7.07. The report highlighted that Xinyi Solar’s performance in the first half of the year was lower than market expectations, with declining profits and pressure on its power station business due to exchange rate fluctuations.

The report specifically mentioned the low gross profit margin of the company’s photovoltaic glass in the first half of the year, prompting CICC to revise its net profit forecast for this year and next. The revised estimates now stand at HK$3.93 billion for this year and HK$5.88 billion for next year, representing a decrease of 32% and 22% respectively.

CICC’s downgrade and target price reduction were influenced by the limited recovery anticipated in the company’s profitability for the second half of the year. Additionally, the declining valuation of the photovoltaic industry also played a role in the rating downgrade.

It is important to note that the content, data, and tools provided in this report should not be considered as investment advice. They are meant for reference purposes only and do not provide guidance for investment decisions. The stock market is inherently risky, and investors should exercise caution when making investment choices.

Investors are encouraged to carefully analyze market conditions, conduct their own research, and seek professional advice before making any investment decisions.

