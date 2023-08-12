CICC Lowers Target Price of Qiutai to HK$4, Maintains “Outperform Industry” Rating

CICC Lowers Target Price for Qiutai and Rates it “Outperform the Industry”

August 11, 2023 – In a recent research report, China International Capital Corporation (CICC) announced that it has lowered the target price of Qiutai to HK$4 and has issued an “outperform the industry” rating for the company.

According to the report, Qiutai, a leading manufacturer of mobile phone modules, experienced a significant decline in mid-term revenue. The company’s revenue fell by 23% year-on-year to 5.48 billion yuan, while its net profit dropped by a staggering 87% to 21 million yuan. These figures surpassed the company’s previous profit warning, which anticipated a net profit decline of 60% to 80% year-on-year.

CICC analysts attributed Qiutai’s poor financial performance to the weak global mobile phone demand during the period. The company recorded a 21% year-on-year decrease in mobile phone module shipments, resulting in low capacity utilization and reduced profitability in the core business. Additionally, fluctuations in the exchange rate between the Chinese yuan and the U.S. dollar negatively impacted Qiutai’s gross profit, as the cost of materials denominated in U.S. dollars increased. Furthermore, the company’s non-mobile phone field camera modules reportedly operated at a loss.

Considering the challenges posed by weak global mobile phone demand, CICC lowered Qiutai’s profit forecasts for this year and the next by 63% and 34% respectively, to 127 million yuan and 299 million yuan. Despite these short-term pressures, CICC maintains a positive outlook for the long-term growth prospects of Qiutai in the automotive, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) optical products sectors.

As a result, CICC has adjusted Qiutai’s target price to HK$4, indicating a decrease of 39.4%. This new target price represents predicted price-earnings ratios of 31.4 times and 13 times for the current year and the following year.

It is essential to note that the information provided in this article, including the data and tools, should not be considered as investment advice. The content is for reference purposes only and does not provide any guidance. Investors are reminded that the stock market carries inherent risks, and caution should be exercised when making investment decisions.

Disclaimer: This article was produced solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation of any financial products or services. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Gelonghui.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

