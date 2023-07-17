CICC Macro Believes Slowing Inflation Won’t Keep U.S. Interest Rates Downward

CICC Macro: Slowing Inflation Difficult to Keep U.S. Interest Rates Downward

According to the China International Capital Corporation (CICC), the recent weak U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data has led to a rebound in market expectations for Federal Reserve (Fed) easing. However, the CICC believes it is premature to discuss easing measures at this point.

The CICC argues that the current situation does not support the Fed’s shift towards easing. They point to the “slowdown in core CPI + bottoming out of total CPI” expected in the second half of the year as evidence that the inflation situation is not significant enough to warrant any immediate policy changes. Additionally, the recent rebound in real estate and consumer confidence signals that demand in the U.S. economy remains resilient.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s latest forecast suggests that the U.S. Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) quarter-on-quarter annualized rate may reach 2.3%. This indicates that the U.S. economy is still performing above its potential growth rate. Given these positive indications, the CICC maintains that one month’s inflation data is insufficient to justify a shift in U.S. interest rates, which are expected to stay at a high level for an extended period.

The CICC emphasizes that the rise in U.S. bond interest rates this year has been primarily driven by real interest rates rather than inflation alone. This is further supported by the better-than-expected economic performance in the country.

In conclusion, the CICC contends that slowing inflation will not be enough to push U.S. interest rates downward. They believe that it is too early to consider easing measures, and the recent economic indicators suggest that the current interest rate levels will be maintained for the foreseeable future.

Note: The content published by Oriental Fortune is intended to provide information and does not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to proceed at their own risk.

