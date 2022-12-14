Securities Times News, CICC pointed out that the CPI in the United States in November increased by 7.1% year-on-year, and the core CPI increased by 6.0% year-on-year, falling for two consecutive months, and both were lower than market expectations. In our view, the fall in inflation is a sign that the Fed’s monetary tightening is starting to work. In terms of sub-items, the prices of interest rate-sensitive products have shown signs of loosening. For example, the price of second-hand cars has continued to decline, and housing prices and market rents have begun to fall. But on the other hand, the prices of some services that are not sensitive to interest rates are still rising, and this part is more related to labor costs and more resilient. Looking forward, we believe that the decline in US inflation is a general trend, but the speed and extent of the decline remain to be seen. In particular, whether service inflation caused by wage increases can fall like commodity inflation is still unknown. For the Federal Reserve, the November inflation data supports its slowdown in rate hikes, but it does not support a quick shift to easing, and the Fed will not declare victory in its “anti-inflation” campaign. This means that interest rates will remain in a “restrictive” range for some time to come, and it is still too early to discuss a rate cut.