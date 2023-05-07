CICC: U.S. non-agricultural data in April exceeds the market’s expectation that the transmission of this round of monetary tightening may have a strong lag Provider Zhitong Finance

© Reuters. CICC: U.S. non-agricultural data in April exceeded market expectations and the transmission of the current round of monetary tightening may have a strong lag



Zhitong Finance APP learned that CICC released a research report commenting on the non-agricultural data of the United States in April. The team believes that these data show that the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hike has not yet had a substantial impact on the labor market, and the transmission of this round of monetary tightening may have a strong lag sex. The resilience of the labor market will also increase the stickiness of inflation. If inflation does not fall fast enough, the Fed will have to maintain tightening. In terms of monetary policy, last week the Federal Reserve hinted that it may suspend interest rate hikes, but also emphasized that the final decision depends on the data. This week, the Bank of America credit conditions and April CPI inflation data will be released, which will provide the key basis for the June interest rate decision. Last week, the European Central Bank raised interest rates as scheduled, Lagarde’s attitude was hawkish, and the monetary policies of Europe and the United States showed a trend of “Europe is strong and the United States is weak”.

The U.S. non-agricultural data in April exceeded market expectations. The number of new jobs of 253,000 showed that the momentum of corporate recruitment is still strong, of which education and medical care (+77,000), leisure and accommodation (+31,000), business services (+43,000) ) and other service industries are the main contributors. According to the non-agricultural report, although employment in the rest and accommodation industry continues to expand significantly, its total employment is still 2.4% lower than before the epidemic, corresponding to 402,000 people, which means that there is still room for new employment in this industry. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in April, the lowest level since 1969. Among them, the current unemployment rate of black Americans or African Americans has dropped to 4.7%, and the gap with the overall average unemployment rate has narrowed to 1.3 percentage points. The gap has reached the lowest level since data is available, showing the results of this round of employment recovery. has reached a wide range of people. The growth rate of non-agricultural hourly wages rose to 0.5% month-on-month and 4.4% year-on-year. These are also relatively strong data. A negative news comes from the sharp drop in new non-agricultural employment in February and March (a total of 149,000 people were revised down in the two months), which makes the employment in the first two months look not so strong, but if you look at the three-month The average is still high at 222,000, which is still strong.

The number of job vacancies has fallen markedly, but the labor gap remains large. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), released last week, showed the number of job openings fell to 9.59 million in March. The number of vacancies for each unemployed person fell from a previous high of 2.01 to the latest 1.64, indicating a decline in the “tightness” of the labor market. But even so, the gap between supply and demand in the labor market has not yet been bridged. If the overall labor force population is used as a symbol of supply, and the number of employed people plus the number of vacancies is used as an indicator of demand, the current gap is still as high as 3.75 million.

The above data show that the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes have yet to have a substantial impact on the labor market. Under normal circumstances, monetary policy tightens and pushes up interest rates, business demand for labor falls, unemployment rises, and wages and inflation then fall. But the reality is that the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 500 basis points since March last year, and the labor market has cooled, but it has not yet caused unemployment to rise and wages to fall sharply. The CICC macro team has put forward several explanations before: First, due to the shortage of labor supply in the past two years, it has been difficult for companies to recruit workers, and some companies have chosen to hoard labor, which has blunted the impact of monetary tightening. Second, the recent strong employment mainly comes from the service industry, especially the low-end and labor-intensive service industry. These industries are less sensitive to interest rates, which leads to a longer period of monetary policy transmission. I think these explanations are still valid, and the recent ISM PMI data also shows that the US service industry is still expanding. Another observation is that a large number of construction projects started last year have a construction period of 1-2 years, and may continue to absorb employment during this period, thereby enhancing the resilience of the labor market. In short, the transmission of the current round of monetary tightening to employment may have a strong lag.

The resilience of the labor market will also increase the stickiness of inflation. If inflation does not fall fast enough, the Fed will have to maintain tightening. Last week, the Federal Reserve hinted in its monetary policy statement that it may suspend interest rate hikes at its next meeting, but also emphasized that the final decision will depend on data (please refer to “The Fed may pause interest rate hikes, and interest rates will remain high”). The current Fed is facing multiple challenges. It must not only resist inflation, but also stabilize growth and prevent risks. The recent turmoil in regional banks in the United States provides a suitable reason for the Fed to suspend. However, if the impact of the bank turmoil is limited, plus The labor market is resilient, inflation is sticky, and the Fed has to keep it tight. This week, the US bank credit conditions and April CPI inflation data will be released. These data will provide an important basis for the interest rate decision in June. The CICC macro team’s base case is that the Fed may suspend interest rate hikes, but it is also necessary to maintain high interest rates. The policy rate may stay at a high level for a long time.

In Europe, the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points last week and signaled that it would not stop tightening. Although the European Central Bank slowed down the pace of interest rate hikes from 50 basis points to 25 basis points this time, Lagarde held a firm attitude at the press conference and repeatedly emphasized that the European Central Bank will not suspend interest rate hikes, which is “very clear.” In addition, Lagarde also said that some officials supported the rate hike by 50 basis points, which released a hawkish signal. In terms of shrinking the balance sheet, the European Central Bank stated in its policy statement that it will continue to shrink the bonds of the Asset Purchase Program (APP) at a rate of 15 billion euros per month in May and June, but from July onwards, the European Central Bank will adjust the speed of shrinking the balance sheet. Make adjustments and stop all reinvestment in the app. According to the ECB APP maturity data, the complete cessation of reinvestment means that the size of the balance sheet shrinkage will increase significantly in the second half of the year, and the average monthly balance sheet shrinkage scale may rise to about 25 billion euros.

CICC released a research report that there are three reasons for the hawkish attitude of the European Central Bank. First, inflation in the euro zone is still high. Although energy prices have fallen sharply, core inflation is still resilient. Second, since the beginning of the year, the economic recovery in the euro zone has been better than the previous ECB expected, especially the service industry has rebounded more, making it temporarily out of the economic recession (please refer to “European service industry rebounds, US interest rate cut expectations revised”). The third is that the euro zone countries have not yet experienced banking risks similar to those in the United States. From this point of view, the monetary policies of Europe and the United States temporarily show a trend of “Europe is strong and the United States is weak”, which may be one of the reasons for the recent weakness of the US dollar exchange rate.

Focus this week: macro data and economic events

Macro data: The US wholesale sales growth rate in March was announced on Monday; the Sentix investor confidence index in the euro zone in May. The U.S. NFIB Small Business Confidence Index for April will be released on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it was announced that the year-on-year growth rate of CPI in the United States was not adjusted seasonally in April; the quarter-on-quarter growth rate of CPI after seasonal adjustment in April in the United States was announced; On Thursday, the year-on-year growth rate of PPI in April in the United States was announced; On Friday, the month-on-month growth rate of the U.S. import price index in April was released; the one-year inflation rate expectation in the U.S. in May; the initial value of the University of Michigan consumer confidence index in the U.S. in May.

Economic events: Federal Reserve Governor Jefferson delivered a speech on Tuesday; U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly held a meeting with four leaders of the U.S. Congress on the debt ceiling at the White House. On Wednesday, FOMC permanent voting committee and New York Fed Chairman Williams delivered a keynote speech at a lunch event hosted by the Economic Club of New York; EIA released its monthly short-term energy outlook report. Fed Governor Waller delivered a speech on Thursday.