Home Business Cicero Experience: capital increase of over 1 million. Among the investors Azimut
Business

Cicero Experience: capital increase of over 1 million. Among the investors Azimut

by admin
Cicero Experience: capital increase of over 1 million. Among the investors Azimut

Revolutionizing experiential tourism and offering travelers tired of hit and run mass tourism unique travel experiences: this is the goal of Cicero Experience, an innovative startup founded by Francesco Cappoli and Chiara Redanalli which today announces a capital increase of over 1 million euros, euros, specifically 1,152,840 euros.

Launched in bootstrap, in the first four months of its life the startup has sold over 300 experiences, despite a portfolio of only 12 active products, all in the Lake Como region. The closing of the € 1,152,840 investment round involved 109 business angels and investors including the AZIMUT ELTIF – Venture Capital ALIcrowd II fund.

See also  Financial data from the Yangtze River Delta in July, credit demand has recovered - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Buffett bets on chips: invests $ 4 billion...

Tracking the trend of the outer market and...

Many places in Henan require grass-roots teams to...

Bank of Italy: public debt falls by 16.2...

vivo X90 first launch!Dimensity 9200’s first mass-produced machine...

Unicredit continues Buyback reaching 3.57% of the share...

A Key Link in FTX’s Unraveling: Self-issued Digital...

The stock exchanges today, November 15th. Positive markets...

Stock index futures rose across the board, IM...

Positive start of the European stock exchanges which...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy