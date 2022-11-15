Revolutionizing experiential tourism and offering travelers tired of hit and run mass tourism unique travel experiences: this is the goal of Cicero Experience, an innovative startup founded by Francesco Cappoli and Chiara Redanalli which today announces a capital increase of over 1 million euros, euros, specifically 1,152,840 euros.

Launched in bootstrap, in the first four months of its life the startup has sold over 300 experiences, despite a portfolio of only 12 active products, all in the Lake Como region. The closing of the € 1,152,840 investment round involved 109 business angels and investors including the AZIMUT ELTIF – Venture Capital ALIcrowd II fund.