Today more than 50 thousand pensioners belonging to all the CIDA Federations, the representation of the management and the high professionalism of all the public and private socio-productive sectors, have given life to an online mobilization to say “NO” to an unfair maneuver, which it continues to weigh on those who have already given a lot and want a relationship of trust and respect with the state to be re-established.

«The changes made to the revaluation system further damage those who today have a pension that is the result of years of work and contributions. It’s not the first time this has happened but now, in a context of double-digit inflation, which instead makes no distinctions, the penalties on pensioners are no longer sustainable – said Stefano Cuzzilla, President of Cida -. The point is not to deny support to those who have less, but to clarify the accounts. As long as we don’t separate social security from assistance, until we stop the drain of resources from social security spending to welfare spending, until we clarify why there are over 6 million pensioners in this country with benefits up to 2 times the minimum, any intervention on the pension system will be discriminatory and unfair towards those who have always supported that system and, I have to say, they are among the few who continue to do so”.

The new check revaluation scheme envisaged by the Budget Law for 2023 will be quantified for pensioners with benefits above 2,500 euros gross (less than 2,000 euros net) in a loss over 10 years from 13 thousand euros upwards; a value destined to gradually rise up to 115,000 for recipients of checks over 10,000 euros gross (approximately 6,000 net). A provision that tends to penalize precisely those who have paid the most taxes and contributions, actively supporting the stability of the Italian welfare state, and not exempt from possible unconstitutionality profiles with particular reference to the pension quotas calculated with the contributory method, which would provide for the full revaluation of the checks.

This is the photograph taken by the latest Observatory on public expenditure and revenue created by the Study and Research Center Itineraries Previdenziali, with the support of CIDA: the study, which analyzes the history of the adjustment of pensions to inflation, focusing in particular on the mechanism introduced by the government, it was previewed this morning during the mobilization. The publication will be available for consultation starting next week on the Itinerari Previdenziali website.

«With the opportunity of the financial manoeuvre, the newborn government intervened on the two-year period 2023-2024, envisaging a mechanism that revalues ​​social pensions, social allowances and pensions at a minimum of even 120% of the expected inflation and tremendously worsens all those beyond 5 times the TM» comments Prof. Alberto Brambilla, President of the Study and Research Center for Social Security Itineraries «For too many years now, over twenty years, we have been witnessing – a deformation of the Italian social security system which progressively transfers resources from pensions assistance, with the result of penalizing that bracket of pensioners who, during their long working lives, have declared income equal to or greater than 35,000 euros and paid contributions and taxes equal to over 60% of the total IRPEF, in addition to social contributions and direct taxes. Taxes that the 6 million beneficiaries of pensions up to 2 times the minimum substantially do not pay and that the recipients of benefits between 2 and 4 times the TM pay to a lesser extent”.