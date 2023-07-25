Cielo Vista Mall Unveils Makeover and Introduces Exciting New Brands and Food Vendors

Cielo Vista Mall, El Paso’s largest and most traditional mall, is undergoing a makeover and exciting changes. Since its establishment in 1974, the mall has been a top shopping destination for families in the area. Now, with the addition of several new brands and food vendors, Cielo Vista Mall is set to become even more dynamic.

One of the new tenants is Journeys, a renowned leader in teen retail. Known for its focus on footwear and specialty exclusive items, Journeys offers a wide selection of clothing, backpacks, hats, and accessories that fit into the teen lifestyle and youth culture. Their store is located on the upper level, next to Hollister Co.

Another exciting addition is GNC, the world‘s largest company dedicated exclusively to health and nutrition. GNC remains at the forefront of nutritional science, helping customers improve their quality of life. Their store can be found on the lower level, near the Sears entrance.

Fashion-forward shoppers will be delighted with the inclusion of Galliano Boutique on the lower level, next to Windsor. This premier women’s clothing boutique aims to provide high-quality clothing at affordable prices for the stylish and fashionable woman.

For those craving a sweet treat, YogoBerry is an El Paso-based frozen yogurt brand that offers a healthy and refreshing parfait made with the freshest and ripest ingredients. YogoBerry’s location is on the lower level, next to Wetzel’s Pretzels.

Other new additions to the mall’s lineup include Churro Time, offering traditional Mexican desserts with a variety of fillings; Elegance Shades, a store with a great selection of non-brand sunglasses for any occasion; Horxateria, providing refreshing fresh waters and delicious ice pops; and Rapture, where shoppers can express themselves with a wide selection of body jewelry.

Furthermore, Cielo Vista Mall is excited to announce that Spirit Halloween will be opening its doors in August 2023. As the premier destination for all things spooky, Spirit Halloween will offer an incredible selection of costumes, decorations, accessories, makeup, and more.

To learn more about store hours and promotions, visitors are encouraged to visit the Cielo Vista Mall website. With its new and diverse lineup of brands and vendors, Cielo Vista Mall strives to continue being El Paso’s go-to destination for family-friendly shopping.

