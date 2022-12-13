In Italy there are 12.4 million smokers, 24.2% of the population. They too will be hit by the latest blow from the government as it prepares to cash in on cigarettes and tobacco in general. In fact, the financial maneuver provides for an increase in excise duties on tobacco starting from 1 January 2023. The increase will involve cigars, cigarettes, shredded tobacco and heated tobacco.

The raise for each pack of blondes varies between 15 and 20 cents. The targeted intervention on excise duties on tobacco and substitute products, i.e. heated tobacco and electronic cigarettes, provides for a gradual increase in the specific component, still the lowest in Europe today, accompanied by an increase in the minimum tax burden, also declined over three years. For new substitute products such as heated tobacco, the increase in excise duty, already envisaged since 1 January with the 2022 budget law, continues and will continue for the next three years.

The new tax will not only affect traditional smokers, but also those who use heated tobacco e-cigarettes, whose refills will increase in line with other products. Furthermore, light cannabis, i.e. cannabis with a thc value of less than 0.5%, could also end up in the government’s sights. For electronic cigarettes, the increase is set at 15% for products with nicotine and 10% for those without, again starting from 1 January 2023.

The goal is to bring about 138 million euros into the state coffers, through the sale of tobacco and cigarettes. To do this, the excise duty on these products will increase by 40%, which is equivalent to 36 euros per thousand cigarettes, with an increase on the pack of twenty cigarettes of around 15-20 cents. The tax will rise again to 36.5 euros per thousand cigarettes in 2024 and to 37 euros in 2025.