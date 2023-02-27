Cigl, Landini: “Schlein? I’ll judge her for what she will do”

Maurizio Landini launches a proposal intended to make discussa model of Work new and already operational especially in Northern Europe: the 4 day week. The secretary of the Cig announces that the proposal will be launched at the congress of the first Italian trade union in mid-March: “With the new technologies – says Landini to La Stampa – the businesses they have one higher productivity and they can redistribute wealth. By negotiating organizational models on four working days a week and for companies the possibility of use The installations but to six days a week. All this, providing the right to training and to update for throughout the working life. Thus increases the productivity. It is not an individual problem, but a system one. The reorganization of work, and the availability to a greater increase in services and productivity, must be redistributed in research e innovation“.

“No people – continues Landini to La Stampa – they need answers, because the breakup is already in place. This is the underlying theme, in a moment of big change, climatic, digital, of war above all. Putting work and the person back at the center implies assuming ours constitution come principle and value to be realized through consistent actions. Italy is torn and split. The problem is how to rebuild a trust that has failed by defending the interests of those who have need work“. Landini then dwells on the new secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly slime. “I have no advice to give beyond a sincere good luck to the new number one. But remember that people will judge for what will be able to do not so much for what he will say. We have witnessed one break between the Work and the political representation which also involved the left. Se 60 percent do not voteit means that we need to change policies and start a real one lotta against the inequalities“.

