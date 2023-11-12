Home » CIIE 2021: Record-Breaking Transaction Volume and Global Participation
CIIE 2021: Record-Breaking Transaction Volume and Global Participation

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has set a new record for transaction volume, reaching 78.41 billion US dollars. The event, with its four major platforms of international procurement, investment promotion, people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and open cooperation, has become a major hub for global trade and collaboration.

The “Four-Leaf Clover” as it is referred to, has attracted guests from 154 countries, regions, and international organizations. More than 3,400 exhibitors and nearly 410,000 professional visitors participated in the event, with over 750 trading groups signing up for purchases, marking a new high in terms of scale.

China continues to be a key opportunity for global development, and the growth of the CIIE has provided new opportunities for win-win cooperation. The event has showcased China’s large market to the world, highlighting the country’s new development and the opportunities it presents for global collaboration.

