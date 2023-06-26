Cinda enters Shenzhen Gold Taichung Island Holdings’ 30 billion project to bid farewell to 30 years of slump- Viewpoint.com

In January of this year, Zhongzhou quietly obtained 100% controlling stake in the Golden Terrace project. Now that it has introduced capital, the development prospects of the project are much clearer than before.

Viewpoint Network The latest news shows that China Cinda has begun to intervene in the Shenzhen Longhua Golden Terrace project that investors in Zhongzhou Holdings are concerned about.

On June 26, Zhongzhou Holdings announced that the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zhongzhou Real Estate, Cinda Capital and China Cinda Shenzhen Branch jointly established “Guangxi Xinzhong Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)” (hereinafter referred to as Guangxi Xinzhong), The total scale is 6.041 billion yuan.

In this cooperation, China Cinda Shenzhen Branch contributed 4.2 billion yuan in cash as the priority LP of the partnership; the partnership then transferred the 4.2 billion yuan to Zhongzhou Real Estate in the form of loans as one of the credit enhancement measures. 90% of Zhongzhou Real Estate’s equity is used for pledge guarantee.

Guandian New Media noticed that Zhongzhou Holdings invested 1.84 billion yuan in the form of shares and debts. As a partnership enterprise inferior LP, including the remaining 10% equity of Zhongzhou Real Estate and Shenzhen Golden Terrace Project Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Golden Terrace Project Company) 100 % equity.

In this way, the cooperation mode in which real estate enterprises provide projects and financial institutions transfer funds has been achieved.

The history of the Huangjintai project can be traced back to 1993, and it was extremely difficult to advance due to rights and interests disputes. It did not enter the construction stage until September 2022.

This is also the most important start-up project of Zhongzhou Holdings last year, with an estimated total investment of 6.213 billion yuan. It is not a small challenge for private enterprises with tight liquidity.

In January of this year, Zhongzhou quietly obtained 100% controlling stake in the Golden Terrace project. Now that it has introduced capital, the development prospects of the project are much clearer than before.

long dispute

Regarding the Golden Terrace project, people in the industry in Shenzhen generally have the impression that it has been a “long dispute”, which is indeed the case.

According to public information, at the end of 1993, Shenzhen Baodong Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Baodong Company) acquired the land for the Huangjintai Villa project in Longhua Town, Baoan District, Shenzhen (Longhua had not yet established an administrative district at that time) at a total price of 74.33 million yuan. 280,000 square meters, used for commercial and residential use, with a service life of 50 years.

According to the agreement signed before the land acquisition, Shenzhen Huadian Real Estate Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Huadian Company), Shenzhen Baoan Longhua Economic Development Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Longhua Company) and Baodong Company will own 65% and 25% of the Huangjintai project respectively , 10% interest.

In 2001, the structure of shareholders began to change. Huadian Corporation acquired 25% of the rights and interests of the Huangjintai project held by Longhua Corporation at a total price of 12 million yuan. In the same year, Shenzhen Great Wall Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Great Wall, renamed Zhongzhou Holdings in 2014) invested 258 million yuan to acquire Huadian Corporation, thereby obtaining 90% of the equity of the Golden Terrace project.

Shenzhen Great Wall was not satisfied with owning 90% of the rights and interests of the Huangjintai project. After taking over, it filed a lawsuit on the grounds that Baodong Company “did not actually invest in the project”, requesting the court to order the latter to no longer enjoy the rights and interests of the project. However, the court has never supported Shen Great Wall’s claim, and the lawsuit has continued for more than 20 years.

Litigation and disputes between shareholders, combined with the adjustment of the regional planning of the land plot, led to the failure of the Huangjintai project to proceed normally. In 2013, the project was identified as “idle land” by the Shenzhen Planning and Land Commission.

Regional planning mainly took place in 2009. Due to the construction of Shenzhen North Railway Station by the Shenzhen Municipal Government, 170,000 square meters of land was expropriated for the Huangjintai Project, leaving only 110,400 square meters of land remaining. By February 2014, Shenzhen Great Wall announced that the Huangjintai project was included in Shenzhen’s 2014 land consolidation plan, and that the reserved project land would be adjusted in the surrounding area according to the principle of equal value.

Finally, in April 2020, the renamed Zhongzhou Holdings and Baodong Company signed a land acquisition compensation agreement with Shenzhen Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Longhua Administration. The land reserved by Zhongzhou and Baodong companies covers an area of ​​90,000 square meters, with a total construction area of ​​about 450,000 square meters, of which 128,000 square meters are for commercial offices and 321,400 square meters are for residential use.

Zhongzhou Holdings mentioned in the 2019 annual report that the Golden Terrace project is expected to start in November 2020 and be completed in May 2022, with an estimated total investment of 6.143 billion yuan.

However, the above timetable has since been postponed. For example, the 2020 annual report postponed the start time to September 2021, and the 2021 annual report further extended the start time to August 2022, and the 2022 mid-term report stated that it was October 2022.

On the investor question-and-answer platform, Zhongzhou was repeatedly questioned about the reasons for the adjustment of the completion plan.

Finally, in September 2022, the Golden Terrace project officially started. The external project is called “Zhongzhou Yingxi Garden”. It is expected to be completed in January 2026, and the total investment will increase to 6.213 billion yuan.

Guandian New Media learned that in addition to the external environment, Zhongzhou Holdings delayed the start of the Golden Terrace project to the second half of last year, which may also be related to its progress in seeking to own 100% of the land.

On January 18 this year, that is, three months after the start of the project, Baodong Company transferred 10% of the equity of the Huangjintai project company to Zhongzhou Real Estate, and Zhongzhou has officially monopolized the land since then.

Some investors have asked about the consideration involved in obtaining a 10% interest in the Huangjintai project from Baodong Company, but Zhongzhou did not respond.

Regarding matters related to the Golden Terrace project, Guandian New Media tried to contact relevant people from Zhongzhou Holdings, but as of press time, they have not received a response.

Signing and Mobility

After monopolizing the Golden Terrace project, an investor claimed at the end of March this year that he called Zhongzhou Holdings and was informed that the project was expected to open in April. However, like previous episodes of construction, the Golden Terrace project did not open as scheduled in April.

On April 17, the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources only announced the first-phase planning of Yingxi Garden of the Golden Terrace Project Company. According to the documents, Yingxi Garden covers an area of ​​nearly 40,000 square meters, with a total construction area of ​​232,000 square meters, 160,000 square meters of residences, and a total of 1,395 sets; the first phase covers an area of ​​18,400 square meters, with a total construction area of ​​134,000 square meters m, residential buildings accounted for 70,000 square meters, a total of 644 sets.

According to market analysis, the capital required for the Golden Terrace project still poses a challenge to Zhongzhou Holdings.

In fact, a considerable number of real estate companies have faced liquidity shortages in the past two years.

As of the end of 2022, the total investment of real estate projects under Zhongzhou Holdings is expected to be 53.939 billion yuan; among them, the Huangjintai project is the only newly started project, accounting for about 11.52% of the investment. billion.

From the perspective of the capital structure of Zhongzhou Holdings, as of the end of last year, the company’s asset-liability ratio was 77.61%, interest-bearing debt/total invested capital was 61.75%; non-current liabilities due within one year were 3.677 billion yuan, no short-term loans, cash and cash at the end of the period The equivalent is only 903 million yuan, which is difficult to cover the current debt.

Under such circumstances, on June 26, Zhongzhou Holdings quickly introduced China Cinda, and many transaction details pointed to the Golden Terrace project.

The latest cooperation is mainly divided into two parts: the first is the joint establishment of the limited partnership Guangxi Xinzhong, China Cinda Shenzhen Company contributed 4.2 billion yuan in cash, and Zhongzhou Holdings respectively invested 10% of Zhongzhou Real Estate’s equity, Zhongzhou Real Estate’s creditor’s rights to the consolidated subsidiary and holding Some Golden Terrace project companies have invested 100% of the equity of 20 million yuan, 1.81 billion yuan and 10 million yuan.

Secondly, Zhongzhou Real Estate applied for a loan of no more than 4.2 billion yuan from Guangxi Xinzhong, which happened to be equal to the capital contribution of China Cinda Shenzhen Company. To this end, Central Continent Holdings provided a joint liability guarantee, and provided a pledge guarantee with 90% of the equity of Central Continent Real Estate.

In other words, through the establishment of a partnership and the provision of guarantees, Guangxi Xinzhong already owns 100% of the equity of Zhongzhou Real Estate and 100% of the equity of the Golden Terrace Project Company.

In this regard, Zhongzhou Holdings stated that the main purpose of the company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries to participate in the establishment of the partnership is to integrate the professional strength and resource advantages of the partners, and to promote the company’s business development together with the partners.

At present, the Shenzhen real estate market has different opinions about the entry time of the Golden Terrace project. One of them is that the first phase is expected to enter the market in September this year, the second phase will enter the market in about 2024, and the third phase will enter the market in 2027; another theory is that It is believed that the first phase will enter the market in October. But in any case, after receiving 4.2 billion yuan of funding from Cinda, the progress of the project will be much smoother.

The Huangjintai project is located within the Shenzhen North Railway Station International Business District. This area mainly builds the North Railway Station headquarters base and emerging luxury residential areas. New projects on sale include Poly China Merchants Longyu Mansion, China Resources North Station Super-core Center Run Mansion, Zhonghai Longyueli etc. The recorded prices of these three projects are all around 70,000 yuan/square meter.

Among them, the price limit policy is an important influencing factor. For example, in the China Resources Super-core Center project, the transaction price of second-hand housing in the surrounding area is 100,000 yuan/square meter, so the project 72,400 yuan/square meter has a certain upside down space compared with the surrounding area. On March 23 this year, the first phase of the super-core center entered the market, recording sales of 3.3 billion yuan, about 90% of the overall sales.

Based on the estimated price of 70,000 yuan for new houses in the area, the value of the residential part of the Huangjintai project is nearly 22.5 billion yuan, and the remaining commercial part of nearly 130,000 square meters is estimated to exceed 30 billion yuan. This is compared to 2015 The appreciation of 21 billion yuan predicted by CITIC Securities in 2019 is close to one-third.

Central Continent Holdings may also be able to look forward to further appreciation brought about by the loosening of the property market regulation policy, because in the upcoming second batch of centralized land supply in Shenzhen, a Longhua commercial residence also located in the Shenzhen North Railway Station International Business District, the residential part is limited The price has been raised to 80,500 yuan per square meter. This adjustment will give real estate companies more room for profit.

However, market participants are still cautious about this. Zhang Xiaoduan, deputy director of the Cushman & Wakefield Research Institute, told Guandian New Media that the property market is currently in a deep adjustment period, and the possibility of rapid rise in housing prices in the short term is very low, and the probability is flat or down.

He continued that the Shenzhen North Railway Station land plot gives space to sellers, but the final price still depends on the market, and land acquisition companies will still use multiple plans when settling accounts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

