Cinecittà, the 2022 budget

The budget of Cinecittà. The board examined and approved the 2022 budget with a positive pre-tax result of 1.3 million euros. Net of taxes, the positive result is 954 thousand euros, plus an adjustment of deferred tax assets of around 883 thousand euros which thus determine a net profit for the year of over 1.8 million. According to the forecasts of the 2022-26 industrial plan for the relaunch of Cinecittà, last year’s financial year should have closed with a negative result after taxes of approximately 384 thousand euros.

“At the basis of growth – explains the company in a press release -, the industrial and commercial relaunch, the strengthening of business development activities, the redevelopment interventions of existing spaces, the rationalization and efficiency of production processes. During 2022, in fact, industrial activities recorded a turnover of 39 million, more than doubled compared to 2021, due to the full occupation of the spaces (over 75% against 31% in previous years) and the strong increase in orders for art department services and scenic constructions”.

The detail of the turnover from the industrial areas

In detail, the turnover recorded by the industrial areas: Theaters, Venues and Set Designs area 34.5 million euros of which 19 million relating to the Art Department and Scene Constructions, Post-Production area 3.6 million euros, Cinecittà si Mostra 854 thousand euros. The institutional areas reported revenues of 2.4 million euros, deriving in particular from the marketing of the library and the Archivio Luce, with a good improvement compared to 2021.

The PNRR investments established in the development plan proceed in line with plans. The first national target of 31/12/2022 was reached for the publication of tenders for the construction of the nine studios (5 new and 4 to be renovated) and the Convention was signed with the Cinema and Audiovisual Directorate General which regulates the implementation of the PNRR. At the same time, the acquisition of part of the land adjacent to the Cinecittà area owned by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, included in the PNRR, is proceeding, which is awaiting formal approval from the Shareholders’ Meeting and should be completed within the first half of the year of 2023.