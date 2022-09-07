Home Business Cingolani: if catastrophe arrives, radiators down by 2 degrees and heaters closed for a month
Cingolani: if catastrophe arrives, radiators down by 2 degrees and heaters closed for a month

The Italians are a very strong people and have understood the importance of the challenge opened by a nefarious war. Nobody thinks that Italy is unable to accept minimal sacrifices for a just cause ». Thus the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani on the CorSera after presenting his National Plan on the containment of gas consumption.

When asked whether Putin will completely shut off the taps, rationing will be inevitable, the minister replies: «He will not shut them suddenly. For some time the Nord Stream has been in fits and starts, causing for us a small reduction in flows, around 10, perhaps 15 million cubic meters per day out of a total flow ranging from 150 to 170 million cubic meters per day. In the event of a catastrophe, we can think of lowering the temperature of the radiators by two degrees and shortening the heating by one month instead of two weeks. For now we have kept the industrial part out of the sacrifices, but if we need to, we will involve the companies ».

