“I have finished my work. I had to do what I did, I was a Draghi government technician. Politics must regain its dominance, Parliament must regain its dominance and I must find a job ». Thus the Minister for Energy Transition, Roberto Cingolani, who left the EU Energy Council in response to a question about his willingness to maintain his post with the next government.

Previously, the minister had taken stock of the very delicate “gas battle”: “We have raised very intensely on the price cap issue. The result was quite positive because fifteen countries clearly spoke out in favor of a generalized price cap, that is, on any gas import, not just that of an operator or a country ».

“There are three countries that would prefer to have a price cap on Russian gas only,” continued Cingolan, “which is a position that will eventually be discussed. Three countries have no prejudices on the price cap, but they would like it conditional on checks, for example of long-term economic sustainability or even that it does not put some weaker countries in difficulty for some reason, so let’s say they have a reasonable opening “, he explained. Finally, five countries that are against or have remained neutral “not having a great need for gas because they use LNG or are isolated,” he added. “The opposing countries are generally those bordering on Russia”, highlighted Cingolani, such as Hungary, which has already “formalized” its no.

A separate discussion is the Italy-Spain gas pipeline. Nice but difficult. «A very interesting thing», explained Cingolani, «obviously also for the positioning of Southern Europe as an energy hub. I can tell you one technical thing: the sea there is over a thousand meters deep and there is no great precedent for submarine gas pipelines that are designed to stay at those depths. Keep in mind that if it goes to the bottom the pressure is too much, if it has to float it is an object of a thousand kilometers. So that the technical study they are doing right now is very delicate, the idea itself is excellent. They have great regasification capacity and we have the pipes that I connect, so it would be nice, however, to speak to the technicians ».

Energy: EU, the price cap only makes sense on Russian gas

“Today several ministers asked us to analyze the price cap for the rest of the gas imported from the EU: if the purpose of our policy is to counter the Russian manipulation of gas deliveries to the EU, it makes sense to target only Russian gas. “. This was stated by the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, at the end of the extraordinary Council. “At this stage, nothing is out of the question” but, he stressed, “a general ceiling on gas imports, including those of LNG, could present a challenge to the security of supply”