Cinnamood: Cologne startup makes millions with cinnamon rolls

Fruit toppings and nut crumbles: the Cologne startup’s “Next Level Rolls” have little in common with the original cinnamon roll. Cinnamood

On Saturdays, customers often stand in meter-long lines to get hold of a hand-sized, juicy cinnamon roll with icing at Cinnamood in downtown Cologne. Some of them cannot resist the display as they pass by, others follow an influencer tip.

The small dough works of art, which are decorated by hand with flowers, nuts or berries, are carried out by the visitors in shimmering silver boxes – then the cell phone camera is pulled out. On average, between 5,000 and 6,000 yeast snails are sold over the counter every day. At the five other centrally located locations in Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Koblenz and Mannheim, the rush is similarly large.

What the founders Anna Schlecht and Luca Breuer don’t want is to trigger the next short-lived food trend with fluffy, beautifully decorated cinnamon rolls. “We’re often compared to bubble tea, but we can’t understand it,” says Breuer. “We don’t like the word hype,” agrees Girlfriend Schlecht. Her plan has always been long-term: launch a premium product that looks great, tastes good, is difficult to imitate and is franchiseable. “Many food concepts on the market are one-hit wonders. We want to convince with quality and taste and not just throw a blogger cinnamon bun on the market,” says the founder.

Your appearance on social media should contribute to the entrepreneurial success. Almost 26,000 users follow Cinnamood’s Instagram channel, including influencers like DJ David Puentez. Carmen Kroll aka Carmushka and the Cologne beauty blogger Farina Opoku also grab the start-up’s yeast pastries.

However, the Cologne-based company consistently rejects inquiries from internet stars who are interested in cooperating with the startup. “Of course I’m happy when influencers mention Cinnamood in their stories. But I’m even happier when the grandma next door or the mum with a child come to our shop,” says Schlecht. According to the startup, their cinnamon rolls are primarily bought by customers between the ages of 25 and 40. According to a report in the local newspaper, many seniors came to the Cologne shop to try the yeast pastries. “It was madness. We couldn’t keep up with the cinnamon rolls when baking,” Breuer recalls.

read too With the app of these founders, amateur chefs can sell their dishes – without own restaurant

From party hit to serious business

The couple worked on their business model for two and a half years, and they founded their startup in October 2021. They have no gastronomic or confectionery experience – both Breuer and Schlecht studied business administration in Cologne and then worked as management consultants. For the founder in particular, baking has been a passion since childhood. He used to bake crumble cake for his parents and never got enough of sweet particles with chocolate cream.

In the Corona period, Breuer rediscovered baking for himself, followed the banana bread trend and tried his hand at cinnamon rolls for the first time with his partner Schlecht. “Luca and I really competed against each other,” Bad remembers. “Our first cinnamon rolls looked awful. It’s really hard to get these perfectly shaped and roll them up neatly.” They brought their pastries to parties and get-togethers with friends. The verdict: “Everyone just thought it was super awesome,” says the founder.

The former management consultants Luca Breuer (left) and Anna Schlecht founded a cinnamon roll startup. Cinnamood

Although the product cinnamon bun traditionally comes from Sweden, the Cologne recipes have modernized and developed yeast buns in many variations. “We have traveled a lot and tried things out all over Europe. The original pastry is rather dry, many cinnamon rolls tasted boring,” Breuer recalls. Since not everyone likes the taste of cinnamon, the startup wanted to position itself more broadly and relies on the English term “roll”. That sounds less old-fashioned than “snail,” says Breuer. The so-called “Next Level Rolls” are available with pieces of apple, pistachio cream, strawberries, hazelnut topping, cookie dough, speculoos crunch and Oreo biscuits. Of the more than twelve different varieties, only three contain cinnamon. All rolls are baked in local shops.

High sugar prices weigh on startup

The fact that prices for raw materials and food are rising as a result of inflation also affects the Cinnamood founders. According to Eurostat data the average price for white sugar on the European market rose by around 45 percent in February 2023 compared to the same month last year. The Cologne start-up, which needs a lot of sugar for the frosting in particular, poses a problem: “We are suffering a lot from the sugar price. Although we’re buying larger and larger quantities, it’s not getting any cheaper,” says Breuer. The startup would also offer other raw materials such as cinnamon and pistachios at relatively lower prices than current market prices would allow.

The startup charges between 3.90 and 4.90 euros for its Rolls. Founder Schlecht: “We try to set fair prices. Unfortunately, we read some criticism in the comments.” Despite inflation, high rents and rising personnel costs, the current prices should remain the same for the time being: “We are lucky that we are a fast-growing company. We are buying more and more goods from our suppliers. As a result, we can keep the prices down,” says Breuer.

read too Berlin food startup Koro grabs another 20 million euros

So far, the company has managed without venture capital – and it intends to stay that way. A well-known blogger initially asked if she could invest. However, the founding couple refused. “We’ve been profitable since day one,” says Breuer. The start-up was able to continuously increase its sales. The shop in Cologne, which the founders run, brings in monthly sales of between 100,000 and 150,000 euros. Their franchise partners would come up with similar numbers. Your profit margin is around 40 percent when stores are managed by store managers.

Planned expansion to 25 cities

For founder Schlecht an indication that Cinnamood has long since established itself in the food market with its yeast rolls. “On the last weekend of the holiday we had the strongest sales we have ever had,” says Freund Breuer. In general, the month of April is seen as one of the months with the highest sales in the baked goods industry, because the mild spring temperatures increase the desire for sweet pastries.

This year, the founders plan to open branches at 25 other European locations. These include Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Munich, Bonn, Stuttgart, Frankfurt and other stores in Berlin and Hamburg. The founders are still negotiating with potential partners for The Hague and Barcelona. The interest in a cooperation with the Cologne start-up is great – in the meantime the founders could not answer all inquiries. According to Breuer, they are mainly contacted by experienced self-employed people who already run several companies and would spare no expense. The founding couple proceeds carefully when selecting their partners. Bad: “This is very personal for us. Cinnamood is our baby and not everyone is allowed to make money from it.”

If an application is promising, a few emails, video calls, personal meetings and a credit check follow before the contract is drawn up. Only then can the new partners look around for a shop. In addition to the brand and the recipes, the franchisees also receive the entire shop fittings from the startup. Because the design should be uniform – Scandinavian reduced. The founders prefer narrow shops with high ceilings, rely on individual design classics, round shapes and mainly use white color and purple neon light. Partners pay an introductory fee to use the brand and also assign eight percent of their monthly sales to Cinnamood.

New competitors discover pastry franchises

The concept is reminiscent of the donut chain by Enes Seker, who founded his startup Royal Donuts in 2018. He also relies on unusual creations, decorating the dough rings with biscuits, chocolate bars, fruit, Turkish baklava, cornflakes and sprinkles. Since its inception, Seker has built a network of over 200 pink stores with the help of franchise partners and is expected to generate sales in the tens of millions. However, the founder recently had to scale back his expansion: branches were closed in some NRW cities such as Duisburg and Neuss as well as in Freiburg, Friedrichshafen and Switzerland.

The market for artistic, caloric baked goods is always highly competitive. In 2021, the confectionery industry in Germany had a turnover of almost two billion euros. In addition to Seker, Jessica Jeworutzki and Bram van Montfort, founders of the Berlin startup Brammibal’s, are also involved in the donut segment. They only use vegan ingredients for their elaborately decorated donuts.

Another example is the brothers Ulvi and Bahri Murat Topcuoglu, who set up the Wonderwaffel café franchise in Berlin in 2012. The young startup Madame Croissant from Cologne wants to market the French puff pastry croissants in crazy variations – filled with vanilla cream, chocolate ganache or scrambled eggs. The Cologne startup Cookie Couture, founded by Julia Boes and Niklas Schenk, also combines sweet raspberry and pistachio toppings with American biscuits.

read too Millions in sales with vegan donuts: These are the founders of the hyped Brammibal’s Donuts

The young founders all seem to be rediscovering the franchise model. After debt-financed start-ups can no longer easily implement their growth plans due to the Ukraine war, inflation and rising interest rates, current food founders are probably hoping for independent, rapid growth with comparatively little risk.

Cinnamood wants to go completely vegan

The Cinnamood founders Anna Schlecht and Luca Breuer emphasize that they want to grow sustainably. The people of Cologne see the Berlin startup Brammibal’s as a role model. The founders already offer a large part of their range vegan. It’s your dough anyway – in the future, the creams on the rolls will also be made entirely without animal products. Bad: “The taste shouldn’t stand out. With our pistachio cream, we have not yet achieved the optimal result.”

Cinnamood also wants to improve when it comes to packaging. Their cardboard boxes, made with UV varnish, are Instagrammable, but not very suitable for recycling. According to the photo, the boxes end up in the garbage – the containers are almost overflowing on the shopping streets. After a reusable coffee cup, which is in use, there should also be a Tupperware for Rolls. “We’re working on it,” assures Schlecht.