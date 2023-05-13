Home » Cintas, Solaredge and much more
Business

Cintas, Solaredge and much more

by admin
Cintas, Solaredge and much more

Profitable uniforms, sunny prospects – and other stock tips of the week

In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why Cintas fills more than just the closet and why the sun should soon shine again for the shareholders of the solar company Solaredge.

The breathtaking flight of fancy by the US uniform specialist Tapes (CTAS US) My readership is getting more and more enthusiastic: +174.5% in the last five years, while the local index only recorded a growth of 59.8% in the same period. According to the latest calculations, the operating result (EBIT) should increase from 1.16 billion to a whopping 2.12 billion dollars between 2020 and 2025. By 2025, the $48 billion title should reach a new record return on sales of 21%. (reload)

See also  Treasuries: up to three rate hikes in 2022. Two-year yields cost Fed moves, soar to record since March 2020

You may also like

Italy passes the Fitch test, growth estimates raised:...

Crash dangers and what Switzerland has to fear

Lgbt parents, parade of mayors in Turin: “A...

Poorest Italians now since 1995: per capita income...

Credit Suisse is melting away under the radar...

Lgbt parents, parade of mayors in Turin: “A...

German gas storage: Currently unplanned maintenance work on...

US debt ceiling. Anxiety rises: record cds since...

Building Energy Act: The role of the energy...

Reforms, table already failed. It will be a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy