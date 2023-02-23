Circle Group, specialized in the digitization of the port sector and intermodal logistics and in international consultancy on the issues of the Green Deal and the energy transition, will provide its “Port Community Services” to an important Mediterranean port.

This order, with a duration of 4 years and a value of over € 290,000, thus adds to the other two obtained in the month of January alone and intended for primary international players in port logistics, a market in which Circle is making significant use of your own experience.

Luca Abatello, CEO & President of Circle explains: “It is a topical moment for the Mediterranean port system and multimodal logistics. The centrality of digital services, federated services and the Mediterranean as trades (demanded by the market today) are also the founding elements of our Connect 4 Agile Growth strategy. We are therefore very pleased that the market continues to appreciate this approach and we will continue with our highly evolutionary roadmap on the subject”.

The “Port Community Services” solutions developed by Circle are able to digitally connect public and private actors, effectively implementing the community processes of a port and networking the players who are part of it.