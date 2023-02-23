Home Business Circle: agreement for the digitization of an important Mediterranean port
Business

Circle: agreement for the digitization of an important Mediterranean port

by admin
Circle: agreement for the digitization of an important Mediterranean port

Circle Group, specialized in the digitization of the port sector and intermodal logistics and in international consultancy on the issues of the Green Deal and the energy transition, will provide its “Port Community Services” to an important Mediterranean port.

This order, with a duration of 4 years and a value of over € 290,000, thus adds to the other two obtained in the month of January alone and intended for primary international players in port logistics, a market in which Circle is making significant use of your own experience.

Luca Abatello, CEO & President of Circle explains: “It is a topical moment for the Mediterranean port system and multimodal logistics. The centrality of digital services, federated services and the Mediterranean as trades (demanded by the market today) are also the founding elements of our Connect 4 Agile Growth strategy. We are therefore very pleased that the market continues to appreciate this approach and we will continue with our highly evolutionary roadmap on the subject”.

The “Port Community Services” solutions developed by Circle are able to digitally connect public and private actors, effectively implementing the community processes of a port and networking the players who are part of it.

See also  Yingkou Jinchen Machinery Co., Ltd. stock trading abnormal fluctuations and risk warning announcement_equipment

You may also like

Moldova, Putin revokes the decree: this is why...

Melissa Satta, double with Berrettini and Fashion Week...

The fever for the primaries brings the Democratic...

UniCredit, Mps, Intesa & Co: outlook, rating e...

Germany: Ifo still improving in February at 91.1...

West Bank, Israeli army raid on Nablus. 10...

Meta under investigation for alleged tax evasion. The...

Inflation down: consumer price index slows to +10%...

Istat: construction production returns to growth in November...

Italy under pro-Russian hacker attack. Affected sites, banks,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy